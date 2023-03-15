No More Bloatware or Pre-Installed Apps in Smartphones in India Soon: Report

Reported by Tanuja K 0

Highlights

  • Bloatware has been a concern for users purchasing new smartphones.
  • Bloatware is simply unwanted (by most users) apps that are pre-installed in the smartphone, and some of them can't be uninstalled by the user.
  • India is pushing for a mandate to screen major operating system updates and the removal of pre-installed apps from smartphones.

Smartphones

Bloatware has been a concern for users purchasing new smartphones. Bloatware is simply unwanted (by most users) apps that are pre-installed in the smartphone, and some of them can't be uninstalled by the user. But India is planning to put a full stop to pre-installed apps. According to a Reuters report, India is pushing for a mandate to screen major operating system updates and the removal of pre-installed apps from smartphones. The report said that if these new rules are implemented, it would extend the launch timelines of products in the second-largest smartphone market in the world, and major smartphone makers such as Samsung, Vivo, Apple, and Xiaomi could also face losses.

There are concerns that smartphone makers and app developers are spying on users and abusing their privacy through pre-installed apps. Essentially, pre-installed apps weaken the security point, and India doesn't want any foreign nations, including China, to exploit it. The removal of pre-installed apps from smartphones has been termed a matter of national security by the government official talking to Reuters.

Chinese smartphone manufacturers account for most of the smartphone sales that are done in India. Most of these smartphone makers include pre-installed apps or bloatware in their devices. Users get no other option but to keep them on their devices and install other apps they want to use. Bloatware takes up space and battery energy, depriving the user of experience for the consumers. But it helps smartphone makers in earning additional revenues to support operations.

If the bloatware is removed, then it would be a hit on the revenues of the smartphone makers. It would also affect the app download numbers that some of the apps globally get because of the high volume of smartphone sales in India.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

