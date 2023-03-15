Ofcom Launches Consultation for mmWave Spectrum

Ofcom, the regulator responsible for managing the UK's radio spectrum, decided to open over 6 GHz of millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum available across the 26 GHz (24.25-27.5 GHz) and 40 GHz (40.5 GHz-43.5 GHz) bands for cellular communications, including 5G.

  • MmWave Spectrum will be particularly beneficial in locations and venues with many mobile users.
  • Ofcom said it will award citywide licences to use mmWave Spectrum by auction.
  • Ofcom is inviting responses to the consultation by May 22, 2023.

UK Telecoms Regulator, Ofcom, has confirmed plans to make over 6 GHz of millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum available for mobile technology services, including 5G. Ofcom says the mmWave Spectrum can deliver significant benefits, considering the wireless data capacity and speeds the spectrum band offers. The regulator wants to offer industry access to this Spectrum for timely investment planning and innovation.

mmWave Spectrum

Ofcom, the regulator responsible for managing the UK's radio spectrum, decided to open over 6 GHz of millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum available across the 26 GHz (24.25-27.5 GHz) and 40 GHz (40.5 GHz-43.5 GHz) bands for cellular communications, including 5G. Millimetre Wave Spectrum will be particularly beneficial in locations and venues with many mobile users, such as train stations, football stadiums and concerts, where demands on current networks will choke the mean mobile data speeds, leaving customers with bad experiences.

Award City Wide Licenses for mmWave Spectrum

In its statement, Ofcom said it will award citywide licences to use mmWave Spectrum by auction and assign licenses for more localised licences on a first come, first served basis, using its Shared Access licensing framework.

mmWave Spectrum could deliver significant capacity and speeds and will be beneficial for applications requiring large amounts of data, high speeds or both, such as Virtual Reality, AR, Industrial 4.0 use cases, factory automation, and Intelligent transport systems such as driverless cars.

Ofcom is inviting responses to the consultation by May 22, 2023.

