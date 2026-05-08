Airtel Cheapest AirFiber Plan Offers 22+ OTTs

Bharti Airtel, India’s largest telecom operator in India, has made AirFiber service live in most parts of the country now. The telecom operator has been deploying 5G SA (standalone) as well to fuel the AirFiber operations and services. With 5G SA, the experience for consumers is generally better. Airtel suggests that while you can get AirFiber for your home, if you have fiber available in your area, just go for the fiber connection. Fiber connection is basically more reliable in experience. AirFiber is basically powered by the 5G network right now to ensure that customers get fast speeds. The data bundled with AirFiber connections is lesser than with the fiber connections. We will talk more about this below.

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We are going to discuss the cheapest AirFiber plan from Airtel today. This plan costs Rs 699 per month. Note that this will also include taxes upon the final billing. So if you are thinking of getting this plan, you will ultimately be paying Rs 699 + 18% GST = Rs 825, approximately. Let’s take a look at the benefits of the plan to understand whether it is worth it or not.

Bharti Airtel Rs 699 AirFiber Plan in India

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 699 AirFiber plan comes with 40 Mbps of speed only. Users get 1TB of data per month to consume with this AirFiber plan. However, with a Fiber plan, this is usually 3.3TB. That’s a lot of difference for the consumers. In fact, there are fiber plans which are cheaper than this. However, with this plan, users also get some other really good OTT (over-the-top) benefits.