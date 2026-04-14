Connect Broadband 60 Mbps Plan that Bundles OTT Benefits Under Rs 600

Connect Broadband has a 60 Mbps broadband plan for the consumers. The special thing about this plan is that it bundles OTT (over-the-top) benefits at a very affordable price for the users. The plan we are talking about costs less than Rs 700. The 60 Mbps plan we are talking about costs Rs 549 per month only. Let's go through the broadband plan in detail and its benefits.









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Connect Broadband 60 Mbps Benefits

Connect Broadband has a Rs 549 broadband plan for consumers which comes with 60 Mbps of speed. The OTT benefits bundled are PlayBox TV (live TV channels), Fancode, and one more unnamed OTT benefit. There's also unlimited data bundled for the users. The plan also bundles unlimited data for the users. With the unlimited data, users get 3300GB or 3.3TB of monthly data.

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To get a connection from Connect Broadband, contact the company through their official email ID, phone number, or the website. The only thing is that this particular internet service provider (ISP) is not a PAN-India player. It is only available in select locations of Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir.

This makes it a regional ISP. This is not the only OTT broadband plan from the company. If you want more speed or more benefits, you can go for more expensive plans that cost Rs 599, Rs 699 and Rs 749 per month. There is something for everyone. There are plans which come without OTT benefits too.

Note that the final price of the plan will be different from the one that the users are seeing here. The final price also includes taxes on the bill which are charged at 18%. Connect Broadband has been operational since many years in these regions of India and has a loyal and strong user base.