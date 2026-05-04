BSNL Boosts 4G Experience in Kerala with 7000 Sites

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom operator, has deployed nearly 7,000 sites in Kerala to boost 4G coverage. The new sites will expand the reach of 4G in homes and offices of Kerala, and also improve the indoor coverage for existing connections. What’s changed this time is that BSNL is deploying indigenous 4G for the consumers. There’s no foreign tech used at all. These sites are a part of the 1 lakh 4G sites that were planned to be deployed across India.

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To be precise, BSNL has deployed 6,979 4G sites in the state, and out of these, over 322 sites have been installed to ensure that the tribal settlements and underserved border regions of the state can also be connected to high-speed internet. BSNL has been deploying 4G across the country and it is taking the help of Indian tech companies including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics), and Tejas Networks.

Saji Kumar R, chief general manager of Kerala telecom circle, “This milestone is more than just a technical upgrade; it is a commitment to every citizen. With 6,979 sites now active, including 322 in the state’s toughest geographies, we are ensuring that high-quality data and voice services are no longer a luxury, but a right for all.”

The telecom operator has started adding new subscribers in different parts of India. This has a lot to do with its 4G expansion in the country. BSNL is yet to deploy 5G. The management of the telecom operator has maintained that they can upgrade to 5G quickly with the NSA (non-standalone architecture) technology. Tejas Networks and TCS are expecting more business from BSNL in the near future. The government is yet to take a final call on the number of 4G sites that need to be added for BSNL. Once the cabinet decision for that is in, things should move ahead fast for BSNL.