Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) recently communicated that its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues have been reduced by the government. The AGR dues have been lowered from Rs 87,695 crore to Rs 64,046 crore by the government after a supreme court (SC) decision. The goverment has not only lowered the AGR dues, but has also given the telco a relief of about 10 years. What this means is that Vodafone Idea will pay the maximum amount of the pending AGR dues starting from 2036, and until then, every year, the telco has to pay a nominal amount only. This saves Vodafone Idea from plenty of outgoing cashflow which would have impeded its ability to grow the consumer network business.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



The telco’s board had laid out a Rs 45,000 crore capex (capital expenditure) plan, led by raising funds via debt from the market and the financial institutions. A major part of it, about Rs 25,000 crore raise from that was on hold until now because the clarity from the government was yet to come on the matter of AGR dues. Now that it has come, the telco’s path to funding has likely cleared, said a Citi Research report dated May 1, 2026.

The research firm said that the closure of debt funding will be key to montior. Citi is bullish on Vodafone Idea’s short-term future, calling for a target price of Rs 14 with an expected share price return of 37.5%. The closure of Vi’s debt funding will also have meaningful positive implications for Indus Towers.