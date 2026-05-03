Jio Recharge which Offers 84 Days of Validity for Rs 5.3 Per Day

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator, has a recharge plan which will offer you 84 days of service validity for just Rs 5.3 per day. This is extremely cheap, given the average that users need to pay today is about Rs 10 per day for using any prepaid plan. With OTT benefits bundled and for a short-term validity, the prepaid plans even cost around Rs 15 on average today. So if you can get 84 days of service validity for just Rs 5.3 per day, that’s a huge relief on the pocket of the customers. However, there’s a catch here. Users don’t get any data with this prepaid plan. However, they can still take the advantage of prepaid data vouchers.

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The Jio plan we are talking about costs Rs 448 right now. You can get this plan from the MyJio app as well as the website of the telecom operator. Let’s take a look at the prepaid plan in detail below.

Reliance Jio Rs 448 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 448 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMS. There’s nothing else. The telco also offers JioAICloud and JioTV subscriptions with this plan.

The Rs 448 plan comes with only service validity and voice calling ultimately. This is a voice only prepaid plan from the telecom operator. It was introduced after the telcos were directed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to bring voice only prepaid plans for customers who don’t want data bundled as a mandatory thing with their prepaid plans.