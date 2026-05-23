Vodafone Idea Rs 18 ISD Pack With Reduced Calling Rates for Countries: May 2026 Edition

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a prepaid International Subscriber Dialling (ISD) pack priced at Rs 18, providing discounted international calling rates for 26 selected countries. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days and is aimed at prepaid users who frequently make overseas calls.

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Key Highlights Prepaid ISD pack priced at just Rs 18

Covers 26 international destinations

Lowest rate of Rs 1.99/min for USA, UK, and Canada

Valid for 28 days, ISD-only usage

No benefit during national or international roaming

Also Read: Reliance Jio ISD Packs to Stay in Touch with Friends and Family Abroad: May 2026 Edition

Vodafone Idea Rs 18 Prepaid ISD Pack Benefits and Validity

According to the pack details, the recharge does not provide service validity and is exclusively meant for ISD calling benefits. The company said the special tariff will not be applicable while users are on national or international roaming.

Country-Wise International Calling Rates

According to the terms and conditions, under the prepaid pack benefits, calls to countries such as the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom will be charged at Rs 1.99 per minute. Bangladesh calls are priced at Rs 2 per minute, while rates for New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Singapore have been set at Rs 2.99 per minute.

Customers calling Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Italy will be charged Rs 3.99 per minute. Vodafone Idea has fixed tariffs for Germany and the Dominican Republic at Rs 5 per minute, and for France at Rs 6 per minute. Calls to Australia, Kuwait, China, Pakistan, and Bhutan will cost Rs 6.99 per minute.