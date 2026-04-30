Vodafone Idea Prepaid Data Packs for Cricket Season, Including New Launches: May 2026

4. Vi Data Pack Rs 33
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 2GB Data.
Validity: 2 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 16.50
Available in: Circles List 1
5. Vi Data Pack Rs 44
Pack Type: Cricket Data Pack – New Launch
Core Benefits: 1GB Data. Pack expires at midnight 11:59 PM.
Validity: 1 Day
Subscriptions and Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 28 Days.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 44.00
Available in: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal
6. Vi Data Pack Rs 48
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 6GB Data.
Validity: 3 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: No service validity.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 16.00
Available in: Circles List 1
7. Vi Data Pack Rs 49
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: Unlimited Data. Post 20GB usage speed will be upto 64Kbps. Pack expires at midnight 11:59 PM.
Validity: 1 Day
Available in: Circles List 1
8. Vi Data Pack Rs 55
Pack Type: Add-on Data Pack for ULD users – New Launch
Core Benefits: Unlimited Data
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: ADD-ON Data pack for ULD users. No service validity.
In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan : Valid on Hero packs
In Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal: Valid on Hero and SuperHero packs.
9. Vi Data Pack Rs 61
Pack Type: Data Pack with Handset Insurance
Core Benefits: 2GB Data.
Validity: 15 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: Handset loss insurance. No service validity.
Get upto Rs 25000 assured handset loss insurance cover for 30 days.
Complete the registration within 48 hours once the SMS recevied from insurance partner to get the real time insured value of the handset. Refund is only applicable in case handset is not eligible for insurance as per ABHICL conditions.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.07
Available in: All Circles
10. Vi Data Pack Rs 69
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 3GB Data.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: No service validity.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 2.46
Available in: Circles List 1
11. Vi Data Pack Rs 89
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 6GB Data.
Validity: 7 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: No service validity.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 12.71
Available in: Circles List 1
12. Vi Data Pack Rs 95
Pack Type: Data + OTT Pack
Core Benefits: 4GB Data.
Validity: 14 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: 28 Days of Sony Liv Mobile. No service validity.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.79
Available in: Circles List 1
13. Vi Data Pack Rs 99
Pack Type: Daily Data Top-up, Add-On Data pack – New Launch
Core Benefits: Unlimited Data. Post 20GB usage per day, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.
Validity: 2 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: No service validity.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 49.50
Available in: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal
14. Vi Data Pack Rs 101
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 5GB Data.
Validity: 30 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: 28 Days of JioHotstar mobile.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.37
Available in: Circles List 1
15. Vi Data Pack Rs 105
Pack Type: Add-on Data Pack for ULD users – New Launch
Core Benefits: Unlimited Data
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: ADD-ON Data pack for ULD users.
In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal: Valid on Rs 299, 340, 479, 719 packs. No service validity.
In Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and kashmir, North East, Odisha: Valid on Rs 249, 299, 340, 479, 579, 719, 859 packs.
In Bihar: Valid on Rs 299, 300, 340, 479, 719 packs.
16. Vi Data Pack Rs 139
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 12GB Data.
Validity: 28 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.96
Available in: Circles List 1
17. Vi Data Pack Rs 145
Pack Type: Daily Data Top-up
Core Benefits: 1GB/Day Data.
Validity: 28 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.18
Available in: Circles List 1
18. Vi Data Pack Rs 151
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 4GB Data.
Validity: 90 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: 84 Days of JioHotstar mobile subscription.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 1.68
Available in: Circles List 1
19. Vi Data Pack Rs 154
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 2GB Data.
Validity: 1 Month
Subscriptions and Benefits: Watch ZEE5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Playflix, Fancode, Manoramax and many more on Mobile. Enjoy 19 OTT Apps, over 350 TV Channels in one subscription with Vi Movies and TV Lite plan.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.13 (approx. for 30 days)
Available in: Circles List 1
20. Vi Data Pack Rs 169
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 8GB Data.
Validity: 90 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: 84 Days of JioHotstar mobile.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 1.88
Available in: Circles List 1
21. Vi Data Pack Rs 175
Pack Type: Data Pack – Best offer for T20 Cricket
Core Benefits: 10GB Data.
Validity: 28 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: 20 OTTs with Vi Movies & TV App, including JioHotstar Mobile, ZEE5, SonyLIV, FanCode, Lionsgate Play, MX Player, Klikk, Chaupal,Playflix, Times Play, Pocket fims and more.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.25
Available in: Circles List 1
22. Vi Data Pack Rs 201
Pack Type: Data Pack with Handset Insurance
Core Benefits: 10GB Data.
Validity: 30 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: Handset loss insurance. No service validity.
Get upto Rs 25000 assured handset loss insurance cover for 180 days.
Complete the registration within 48 hours once the SMS recevied from insurance partner to get the real time insured value of the handset. Refund is only applicable in case handset is not eligible for insurance as per ABHICL conditions.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.70
Available in: All Circles
23. Vi Data Pack Rs 202
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 5GB Data.
Validity: 1 Month
Subscriptions and Benefits: JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Playflix, Fancode, Manoramax and many more on Mobile and TV. Enjoy 17 OTT Apps, over 350 TV Channels in one subscription with Vi Movies and TV Pro plan. No service validity.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.73 (approx. for 30 days)
Available in: Circles List 1
24. Vi Data Pack Rs 208
Pack Type: Daily Data Top-up
Core Benefits: 1.5GB/Day Data.
Validity: 30 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.93
Available in: Circles List 1
25. Vi Data Pack Rs 248
Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 6GB Data.
Validity: 1 Month
Subscriptions and Benefits: Watch JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Playflix, Fancode, Manoramax & many more on Mobile & TV. Enjoy 20 OTT Apps, 350+ TV Channels in one subscription with Vi Movies & TV Plus plan.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 8.27 (approx. for 30 days)
Available in: Circles List 1
26. Vi Data Pack Rs 251
Pack Type: Data Pack with Handset Insurance
Core Benefits: 10GB Data.
Validity: 30 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: Handset loss insurance. No service validity.
Get upto Rs 25000 assured handset loss insurance cover for 365 days.
Complete the registration within 48 hours once the SMS recevied from insurance partner to get the real time insured value of the handset. Refund is only applicable in case handset is not eligible for insurance as per ABHICL conditions.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 8.37
Available in: All Circles
27. Vi Data Pack Rs 348
Pack Type: Work from Home offer
Core Benefits: 50GB Data.
Validity: 28 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 12.43
Available in: Circles List 1
28. Vi Data Pack Rs 488
Pack Type: Work from Home offer
Core Benefits: 100GB Data.
Validity: 56 Days
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 8.71
Available in: Circles List 1
29. Vi Data Pack Rs 1189
Pack Type: Data Only Pack
Core Benefits: 50GB Data.
Validity: 365 Days
Subscriptions and Benefits: No service validity. No outgoing SMS.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.26
Available in: Circles List 1
Circles List 1:
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal
Conclusion
Vi has launched a few new packs and revised existing data packs to offer more value this cricket season. As of this writing, Vi offers around 28 open data packs that users can opt for if they need additional data to consume content.
Also in 2026 Tariff Series:
Reliance Jio Prepaid Data Packs, Including New and Refreshed Cricket Packs Detailed: April 2026 Edition
Reliance Jio 84-Day Validity Prepaid Plans: April 2026 Edition
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