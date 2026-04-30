Vodafone Idea Prepaid Data Packs for Cricket Season, Including New Launches: May 2026

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi), as you may know, offers one of the highest numbers of prepaid plans and packs compared to any operator in the country. Among these numerous offerings, Vi’s prepaid data packs start as low as Rs 22 and go up to Rs 1189. That said, let’s take a look at the data packs offered by Vi for May 2026.

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Vodafone Idea Prepaid Data Packs

1. Vi Data Pack Rs 22

Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 1GB Data. Pack expires at midnight. Expires at 11-59 PM.
Validity: 1 Day
Available in: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and kashmir, Karnataka, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, West Bengal

2. Vi Data Pack Rs 23

Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 1GB Data. Pack expires at midnight.
Validity: 1 Day
Subscriptions and Benefits: No service validity.
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 23.00
Available in: Chennai, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu

3. Vi Data Pack Rs 26

Pack Type: Data Pack
Core Benefits: 1.5GB Data. Pack expires at midnight 11-59 PM.
Validity: 1 Day
Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 26.00
Available in: Circles List 1

Circles List 1:
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal