Vodafone Idea Prepaid Data Packs for Cricket Season, Including New Launches: May 2026

Indian telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi), as you may know, offers one of the highest numbers of prepaid plans and packs compared to any operator in the country. Among these numerous offerings, Vi’s prepaid data packs start as low as Rs 22 and go up to Rs 1189. That said, let’s take a look at the data packs offered by Vi for May 2026.

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: 1GB Data. Pack expires at midnight. Expires at 11-59 PM.

Validity: 1 Day

Available in: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and kashmir, Karnataka, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: 1GB Data. Pack expires at midnight.

Validity: 1 Day

Subscriptions and Benefits: No service validity.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 23.00

Available in: Chennai, Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: 1.5GB Data. Pack expires at midnight 11-59 PM.

Validity: 1 Day

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 26.00

Available in: Circles List 1

Circles List 1:

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal

4. Vi Data Pack Rs 33

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: 2GB Data.

Validity: 2 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 16.50

Available in: Circles List 1

5. Vi Data Pack Rs 44

Pack Type: Cricket Data Pack – New Launch

Core Benefits: 1GB Data. Pack expires at midnight 11:59 PM.

Validity: 1 Day

Subscriptions and Benefits: JioHotstar Mobile subscription for 28 Days.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 44.00

Available in: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal

6. Vi Data Pack Rs 48

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: 6GB Data.

Validity: 3 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: No service validity.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 16.00

Available in: Circles List 1

7. Vi Data Pack Rs 49

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: Unlimited Data. Post 20GB usage speed will be upto 64Kbps. Pack expires at midnight 11:59 PM.

Validity: 1 Day

Available in: Circles List 1

8. Vi Data Pack Rs 55

Pack Type: Add-on Data Pack for ULD users – New Launch

Core Benefits: Unlimited Data

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: ADD-ON Data pack for ULD users. No service validity.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bihar, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan : Valid on Hero packs

In Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal: Valid on Hero and SuperHero packs.

9. Vi Data Pack Rs 61

Pack Type: Data Pack with Handset Insurance

Core Benefits: 2GB Data.

Validity: 15 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: Handset loss insurance. No service validity.

Get upto Rs 25000 assured handset loss insurance cover for 30 days.

Complete the registration within 48 hours once the SMS recevied from insurance partner to get the real time insured value of the handset. Refund is only applicable in case handset is not eligible for insurance as per ABHICL conditions.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.07

Available in: All Circles

10. Vi Data Pack Rs 69

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: 3GB Data.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: No service validity.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 2.46

Available in: Circles List 1

11. Vi Data Pack Rs 89

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: 6GB Data.

Validity: 7 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: No service validity.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 12.71

Available in: Circles List 1

12. Vi Data Pack Rs 95

Pack Type: Data + OTT Pack

Core Benefits: 4GB Data.

Validity: 14 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: 28 Days of Sony Liv Mobile. No service validity.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.79

Available in: Circles List 1

13. Vi Data Pack Rs 99

Pack Type: Daily Data Top-up, Add-On Data pack – New Launch

Core Benefits: Unlimited Data. Post 20GB usage per day, data speed will be upto 64 Kbps.

Validity: 2 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: No service validity.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 49.50

Available in: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal

14. Vi Data Pack Rs 101

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: 5GB Data.

Validity: 30 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: 28 Days of JioHotstar mobile.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.37

Available in: Circles List 1

15. Vi Data Pack Rs 105

Pack Type: Add-on Data Pack for ULD users – New Launch

Core Benefits: Unlimited Data

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: ADD-ON Data pack for ULD users.

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal: Valid on Rs 299, 340, 479, 719 packs. No service validity.

In Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and kashmir, North East, Odisha: Valid on Rs 249, 299, 340, 479, 579, 719, 859 packs.

In Bihar: Valid on Rs 299, 300, 340, 479, 719 packs.

16. Vi Data Pack Rs 139

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: 12GB Data.

Validity: 28 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 4.96

Available in: Circles List 1

17. Vi Data Pack Rs 145

Pack Type: Daily Data Top-up

Core Benefits: 1GB/Day Data.

Validity: 28 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.18

Available in: Circles List 1

18. Vi Data Pack Rs 151

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: 4GB Data.

Validity: 90 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: 84 Days of JioHotstar mobile subscription.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 1.68

Available in: Circles List 1

19. Vi Data Pack Rs 154

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: 2GB Data.

Validity: 1 Month

Subscriptions and Benefits: Watch ZEE5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Playflix, Fancode, Manoramax and many more on Mobile. Enjoy 19 OTT Apps, over 350 TV Channels in one subscription with Vi Movies and TV Lite plan.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 5.13 (approx. for 30 days)

Available in: Circles List 1

20. Vi Data Pack Rs 169

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: 8GB Data.

Validity: 90 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: 84 Days of JioHotstar mobile.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 1.88

Available in: Circles List 1

21. Vi Data Pack Rs 175

Pack Type: Data Pack – Best offer for T20 Cricket

Core Benefits: 10GB Data.

Validity: 28 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: 20 OTTs with Vi Movies & TV App, including JioHotstar Mobile, ZEE5, SonyLIV, FanCode, Lionsgate Play, MX Player, Klikk, Chaupal,Playflix, Times Play, Pocket fims and more.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.25

Available in: Circles List 1

22. Vi Data Pack Rs 201

Pack Type: Data Pack with Handset Insurance

Core Benefits: 10GB Data.

Validity: 30 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: Handset loss insurance. No service validity.

Get upto Rs 25000 assured handset loss insurance cover for 180 days.

Complete the registration within 48 hours once the SMS recevied from insurance partner to get the real time insured value of the handset. Refund is only applicable in case handset is not eligible for insurance as per ABHICL conditions.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.70

Available in: All Circles

23. Vi Data Pack Rs 202

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: 5GB Data.

Validity: 1 Month

Subscriptions and Benefits: JioHotstar, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Playflix, Fancode, Manoramax and many more on Mobile and TV. Enjoy 17 OTT Apps, over 350 TV Channels in one subscription with Vi Movies and TV Pro plan. No service validity.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.73 (approx. for 30 days)

Available in: Circles List 1

24. Vi Data Pack Rs 208

Pack Type: Daily Data Top-up

Core Benefits: 1.5GB/Day Data.

Validity: 30 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 6.93

Available in: Circles List 1

25. Vi Data Pack Rs 248

Pack Type: Data Pack

Core Benefits: 6GB Data.

Validity: 1 Month

Subscriptions and Benefits: Watch JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Playflix, Fancode, Manoramax & many more on Mobile & TV. Enjoy 20 OTT Apps, 350+ TV Channels in one subscription with Vi Movies & TV Plus plan.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 8.27 (approx. for 30 days)

Available in: Circles List 1

26. Vi Data Pack Rs 251

Pack Type: Data Pack with Handset Insurance

Core Benefits: 10GB Data.

Validity: 30 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: Handset loss insurance. No service validity.

Get upto Rs 25000 assured handset loss insurance cover for 365 days.

Complete the registration within 48 hours once the SMS recevied from insurance partner to get the real time insured value of the handset. Refund is only applicable in case handset is not eligible for insurance as per ABHICL conditions.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 8.37

Available in: All Circles

27. Vi Data Pack Rs 348

Pack Type: Work from Home offer

Core Benefits: 50GB Data.

Validity: 28 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 12.43

Available in: Circles List 1

28. Vi Data Pack Rs 488

Pack Type: Work from Home offer

Core Benefits: 100GB Data.

Validity: 56 Days

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 8.71

Available in: Circles List 1

29. Vi Data Pack Rs 1189

Pack Type: Data Only Pack

Core Benefits: 50GB Data.

Validity: 365 Days

Subscriptions and Benefits: No service validity. No outgoing SMS.

Effective Per Day Pricing: Rs 3.26

Available in: Circles List 1

Circles List 1:

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Maharashtra and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP East, UP West, West Bengal

Conclusion

Vi has launched a few new packs and revised existing data packs to offer more value this cricket season. As of this writing, Vi offers around 28 open data packs that users can opt for if they need additional data to consume content.

Also in 2026 Tariff Series:

Reliance Jio Prepaid Data Packs, Including New and Refreshed Cricket Packs Detailed: April 2026 Edition

Reliance Jio 84-Day Validity Prepaid Plans: April 2026 Edition