Vodafone Idea’s AGR Dues Finalised at Rs 64,046 Crore Following DoT Review

Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi), on April 30, 2026, informed stock exchanges that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has finalised the company’s adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at Rs 64,046 crore as of December 31, 2025. The revision follows a reassessment carried out by a government-appointed committee, reducing the earlier provisional figure of Rs 87,695 crore by Rs 23,649 crore.

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AGR dues reduced after reassessment by DoT panel

“… we now wish to submit that the DoT vide its communication dated 30 April 2026 has informed that the Committee formed for the purpose has finalized the AGR dues at Rs 64,046 crore as on 31 December 2025,” Vodafone Idea said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The development comes in continuation of prior disclosures and in line with directions from the Supreme Court, which had permitted the government to consider the telecom operator’s grievances related to AGR liabilities. The earlier amount had remained subject to reassessment and approval by the designated committee.

Deferred payment plan stretches till FY41

As per the DoT’s communication, the revised dues will be paid over a staggered timeline beginning FY 2031-32. Vodafone Idea will pay a minimum of Rs 100 crore annually over four years from FY 2031-32 to FY 2034-35. The remaining balance will then be cleared in six equal annual instalments from FY 2035-36 through FY 2040-41.

The company stated that the disclosure has been made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and is intended for information and record.