ACT Fibernet Adds Turito AI Academy worth Rs 1500 to Broadband Plans

ACT Fibernet, a leadiing internet service provider in India, has added Turito AI Academy benefit to its broadband plans. This is just a benefit that users will get for three months with their broadband plans. The estimated value of this benefit is Rs 1500 for three months in total. So users who are interested in getting the Turito AI Academy can now rely on ACT Fibernet plans (if they have the service in their aera).

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Key Highlights ACT Fibernet has added a complimentary three-month subscription to Turito AI Academy with its broadband plans.

The Turito AI Academy benefit is valued at approximately Rs 1,500 for three months.

The platform offers 24x7 AI-powered learning support for students studying in Classes 6 to 12.

Students preparing for competitive exams such as NEET, IIT-JEE, SAT, ACT, PSAT, AP, and SSAT can also access learning resources through the platform.

The partnership allows ACT Fibernet customers to try the educational platform free for three months before deciding on a paid subscription.

The Turito AI Academy is a platform that will let students learn about various subjects, if they are between class 6th and 12th. It is 24×7 AI powered learning, and this is bascially a free trial offered to the customers with ACT Fibernet broadband plans. For a company like Turito, this is a good way to distribute services and get the brand name out.

For ACT Fibernet, this adds more value for the customers at the same price. Apart from the school students, even people preparing for various competitive exams such as NEET, IIT-JEE, SSAT, SAT, ACT, PSAT, and AP can take advantage of this platform. With a three month free trial, users will be able to make up their mind about the platform before actually paying for it.

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