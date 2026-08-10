Airtel Most Picked Broadband Plan in India

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, is also one of the leading broadband services provider. Broadband is today available in two forms for users, fiber and airfiber. Airfiber actually is the marketing term, the technology behind this is FWA (fixed wireless access). Airtel has outlined its most picked broadband plan for the users. This is a plan that is meant for the users who are looking for a high-speed internet connection to do their work, along with some OTT (over-the-top) benefits. The OTT benefits, are bundled with access to live TV channels as well. This makes it a complete package for the users.

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The broadband plan we are talking about costs Rs 699. This is a plan that is available for users across India. It is not a new offering, but definitely one of the best from Airtel. That is why Airtel has marked it as its most picked broadband plan in India. Whether you are a fiber or an Airfiber customer, you can pick this plan to fuel your internet and entertainment needs.

Bharti Airtel Rs 699 Broadband Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 699 broadband plan comes with 40 Mbps of speed and unlimited data to the users. The unlimited data is actually capped at 3.3TB for fiber and 1TB for airfiber customers. There are more than 22 OTT benefits bundled with the plan including JioHotstar, ZEE5, Xstream Play, and Adobe Express Premium and more. There is Google One subscription bundled for the users. There are more than 350 live TV channels bundled as well for the users.

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This plan offers 40 Mbps of speed to the users. The Rs 699 plan is available throughout the country. Note that the price will also attract GST charges. To get a new connection, visit Airtel website or the customer care of the telco. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the offers and deals from the telecom operators.