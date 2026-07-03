This Wi-Fi Router Covers 4000sq Ft Area in Coverage

This is a Wi-Fi router you can rely on if you are looking to cover your entire home. We are talking about the D-Link M15 router, and it is actually an AI powered mesh router. It can seamlessly cover your entire home to ensure there are no dark spots. It is also MTCTE certified. This D-Link M15 router supports dual-band frequency including 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz radio frequency. It supports Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as well. It has an internet port, an ethernet port, a power button, and a 12v port. Let’s take a look at the price of this product in India.

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D-Link M15 Router Price in India

This D-Link M15 router is priced at Rs 5,499 in India. It supports up to 1.5 Gbps download speed. The 2.4 GHz band supports up to 300 Mbps download speed, and 5 GHz band supports up to 1201 Mbps download speed. There is even voice control for easier home Wi-Fi networking experience. Along with this, users get the free Eagle Pro AI app, and security protocols support for keeping their Wi-Fi connection safe.

You can separately purchase a wall mount for both the routers for just Rs 799. The M15 Eagle Pro AI AX1500 Mesh System has a free mobile app with which users can manage their network connection and the router settings. Note that the router needs to be plugged it to a power source at all times to ensure it is functioning. Second, just download the Eagle Pro AI app and follow the simple on-screen guide that you are prompted to. Then you will be all set to boost your productivity and entertainment needs with this Wi-Fi router. You can get this router from Amazon India. Further, there are more routers and of different kinds to meet your work and entertainment demands from D-Link. You can check them out on Amazon as well as the official website of the company.