Bharti Airtel Expands Mobile Network Coverage Along Amarnath Yatra Routes

Bharti Airtel has expanded its mobile network coverage along the Amarnath Yatra routes to strengthen connectivity for pilgrims, security personnel and local authorities during the annual pilgrimage, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday, July 03, 2026.

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New Network Sites Deployed by Airtel at Key Yatra Locations

As part of the expansion, the Indian telecom operator said it has deployed new network sites at Chandanwari, Pissu Top and Betaab Valley, extending seamless connectivity along the key Pahalgam route. The move complements Airtel’s existing network presence at Baltal, ensuring uninterrupted voice and data services up to the Amarnath cave shrine.

“By deploying network sites at Chandanwari, Pissu Top, and Betaab Valley, Airtel has established network coverage along the crucial Pahalgam route, in addition to its existing presence at Baltal, thus providing uninterrupted connectivity leading up to the holy Amarnath cave shrine,” Airtel said.

Expansion Supports Emergency Communication and Digital Access

The network enhancement has been undertaken in coordination with the relevant government authorities and the local administration to bolster communication infrastructure during the pilgrimage. The expanded coverage is expected to facilitate reliable voice and data connectivity, support emergency communication services and improve digital access for the millions of devotees undertaking the Yatra.

Airtel Reaffirms Commitment to Jammu and Kashmir’s Connectivity

“At Airtel, we remain committed to connecting people, communities, and essential services, even in some of the most challenging terrains,” said Vikram RS, Chief Operating Officer – Jammu and Kashmir, Bharti Airtel. “The expansion of our network across both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes for the Amarnath Yatra reflects our continued investment in Jammu and Kashmir and our commitment to ensuring that pilgrims, security personnel, and authorities remain reliably connected throughout this important annual pilgrimage.”