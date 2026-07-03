Realme P4 5G Series Gets Discount in India

Realme P4 5G series, which launched in India earlier, has now received a discount. There are multiple phones in the P4 5G series including the Realme P4R 5G, Realme P4 Power 5G, Realme P4 Pro 5G, and Realme P4x 5G. These phones will come under discount at the Flipkart GOAT sale. It will start fromo July 3, 2026. Meaning, the devices are on discount as you read this.

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Realme P4 5G Series Price in India

Realme P4 Power 5G, which is the most premium phone is available at a discount of Rs 2,000. It includes Rs 1,000 normal discount, and Rs 1,000 card discount. The offer price is Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB base variant, against the original price of Rs 29,999. The Realme P4 Pro 5G will come with a discount of Rs 2,000 (regular) and Rs 1,000 bank discount. The base 8GB + 128GB variant will come at Rs 25,999 instead of Rs 28,999 in India.

The Realme P4x 5G will have a Rs 1,000 discount. The base variant comes with 6GB + 128GB for Rs 20,499 with discounts. Lastly, the Realme P4R 5G which comes with 4GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 17,999, a discount of Rs 1,000 against the regular Rs 18,999.

Realme P4 5G Series

Realme P4 Power 5G launched with a 10001mAh Titan Battery. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G SoC with a HyperVision+ AI chip for smooth gaming and multi-tasking. Even the Realme P4 Pro 5G will come with a 7000mAh Titan Battery with 80W fast-charging. It is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC. Realme P4x 5G comes with Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, and packs a 7000mAh Titan Battery and has a 144Hz Sunlight display. Even the Realme P4R 5G comes with an 8000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. Consumers can use bank discounts to get more discounts, and also exchange their older devices for these new ones to get a better value.