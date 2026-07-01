Realme 16T 5G Price Officially Drops in India

Realme 16T 5G, which launched in May 2026, has now officially received a price cut. This is interesting, given that brands all across the world are increasing the price of their phones. So why is Realme is reducing the price of Realme 16T 5G? It could be to boost sales amid an inflated market and this is a device, that will certainly attract buyers if the price goes down. Realme has reduced the price without any card discounts, but of course, there is a card discount available further to reduce the price.

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Realme 16T 5G Price in India

Realme 16T 5G launched in three varaints in India. Now its price has dropped. Let’s look at the old launch price first:

Realme 16T 5G Launch Price (Old Price): 8GB + 256GB = Rs 34999; 8GB + 128GB = Rs 31999; 6GB + 128GB = Rs 29999 Realme 16T 5G Reduced Price (New Price): 8GB + 256GB = Rs 30999; 8GB + 128GB = Rs 27999; 6GB + 128GB = Rs 25999

The device will be available from July 1, 2026, 12 PM at this reduced price. Note that this includes a Rs 2,000 flat discount from the brand, and then another Rs 2,000 credit card offer. There is also an option of 10 months of no-cost EMI. The offer ends on July 12, 2026.

Realme 16T 5G Specifications in India

Realme 16T 5G is available in three colours – Starlight Black, Aurora Green, and Starlight Red. It has a 6.8-inch HD+ display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and packs MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. There is a 50MP wide-angle camera sensor at the rear with a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 16MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calling. The device features an 8000mAh battery with support for 45W SUPERVOOC fast-charging. The phone will run on Android 15 based realme UI 7.0 out of the box.