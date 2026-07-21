Redmi Note 17 India Launch Date Surfaces Online

Redmi Note 17 5G, which has already launched in China, will soon make its way to India. Redmi recently launched the Redmi Turbo 5 in India, and now it is gearing up for another big launch. The Redmi Note 17 will be an important series for the device company to grow market share. The company has not officially announced the launch date, but the date has been tipped online. The Redmi Note 17 is expected to have almost the same specifications as the variant which has launched in China. Let’s take a look at what’s revealed so far.

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Redmi Note 17 5G India Launch

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav on social media platform X, the Redmi Note 17 5G will make it to India soon. The launch date as per him is August 6, 2026. He has also claimed that the Redmi Note 17 5G will go on sale in India on August 11, 2026. The handset will arrive in early August, meaning it can create a material impact in the sales for the company during the quarter.

Yadav said that the phone will come with an 8000mAh battery and feature an OLED display panel in India. Along with that, the tipster shared that the phone will have a 50MP light fusion 400 rear camera. For selfies, there is said to be an 8MP sensor at the front. The Redmi Note 17 5G is scheduled to launch in India on August 6, 2026, as per the tipster, hence we expect the brand to reveal key info about the phone soon. Brands nowadays start teasing the devices and their specifications whenever they plan to launch a new phone. Hence, if the launch is actually just about two weeks from here, we exepct official announcements and teasers from the brand in the near future. To stay updated with the developments around the phone and its launch, keep reading TelecomTalk.