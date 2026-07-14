Redmi Note 17 5G Series Launched: Price and Specifications
After many teasers and leaks, the Redmi Note 17 5G series, including the Standard Note 17 5G and Note 17 Pro 5G, officially launched in China. Redmi Note 17 offers solid specifications, including a display and a powerful Qualcomm chipset. Redmi has not confirmed the India launch of the Redmi Note 17 5G; we may get an official launch date in the next 1-2 weeks.
Redmi has officially launched its much-awaited Note series phone, the Redmi Note 17 5G in China. Skipping the Note 16 series, Redmi jumped straight to the Note 17 5G series, which includes the standard Note 17 5G and the Note 17 Pro 5G. Both phones have a glossy rear finish with cameras housed inside a square module in the top-left corner. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and packs a long-lasting battery. Here is everything we know about the specification.
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Key Highlights
Redmi has launched the Note 17 5G and Note 17 Pro 5G in China.
The Redmi Note 17 5G features a Qualcomm chipset and an upgraded display.
Redmi has not confirmed the series’ India launch date yet.
As previously tipped, the standard Redmi Note 17 5G comes with a 7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED panel, making it one of the largest displays ever for multimedia consumption.
Under the hood, the Note 17 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC, paired with upto 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
Redmi has made the RAM faster and more efficient. As a result, you can expect smooth performance. Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC, launched in December 2026, the Note 17 offers decent performance for this price.
The chipset has achieved an AnTuTu score of 600,000 points and 930 single-core and 2,100 multi-core points in Geekbench 6.
It’s a solid phone for day-to-day use, and on the rear, it has a single 50MP camera with a flash. Up front, you get a 16MP shooter.
The standard Redmi Note 17 packs an 8,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging and official IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings.
Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G – Specifications and Features
The top-end Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G features a slightly smaller 6.83-inch flat 1.5K AMOLED panel on the front. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 3500-nit peak brightness with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.
Under the hood, the phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5, launched in October 2025.
The processor offers a good balance between performance and efficiency, thanks to its 4nm build. On paper, the chipset has achieved a total AnTuTu score of 1,010,000 to 1,012,134 and a solid Geekbench score, with 1,090 points for single-core performance and 3,350 for multi-core.
The processor is paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.
Compared to its predecessor, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 offers better GPU performance. With faster and more efficient RAM and storage, the Redmi Note 17 Pro is a great choice for gaming and AI processing.
Redmi settles for a dual-camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP main sensor coupled with an 8MP ultrawide-angle sensor.
The Redmi Note 17 Pro is powered by a large 9,000mAh battery, enough to last up to 3 days. Charging is fast with 67W wired support, reaching 0 to 100% in just 85 minutes. Even the Pro variant gets official IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance ratings.
On the software front, the Redmi Note 17 5G will run HyperOS 3.1 based on Android 16 out of the box.
Redmi Note 17 5G offers solid specifications. Both phones come in three memory configurations. Here is the detailed pricing.
Redmi Note 17 5G – Price
6GB+ 128GB – 1299 Yuan – Around Rs 18,500 in India
8GB+ 128GB – 1399 Yuan – Around Rs 20,000 in India
8GB+ 256GB – 1599 Yuan – Around Rs 23,000 in India
Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G – Price
8GB+ 128GB – 1599 Yuan – Around Rs 23,000 in India
8GB+ 256GB – 1699 Yuan – Around Rs 24,500 in India
12GB+ 256GB – 1999 Yuan – Around Rs 28,500 in India
8 GB + 512GB – 2099 Yuan – Around Rs 30,000 in India.
Redmi Note 17 5G – When is the India launch?
Redmi India has not yet confirmed the launch of the Note 17 5G series in India. Ahead of the launch, a tipster spotted the phone getting through the Indian BIS certification. This hints that the launch will happen soon, within the next 1-2 weeks in India.
Image Credtis: gsmarena
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FAQs
What are the key highlights of the Redmi Note 17 5G series?
The Redmi Note 17 5G series features large 120Hz AMOLED displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, 3-day-lasting batteries, fast charging, HyperOS 3.1 based on Android 16, and IP68/IP69/IP69K water and dust resistance.
What processor powers the Redmi Note 17 5G and Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G?
The Redmi Note 17 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G features the more powerful Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor. It’s not yet confirmed whether the global variant will get a different processor.
How big are the batteries on the Redmi Note 17 5G series?
The Redmi Note 17 5G has an 8,000mAh battery, while the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G has a 9,000mAh battery. Both support 67W wired fast charging.
What is the price of the Redmi Note 17 5G series?
In China, the Redmi Note 17 5G starts at 1,299 Yuan (around Rs 18,500), and the Redmi Note 17 Pro 5G at 1,599 Yuan (around Rs 23,000). There will be a slight price change when it launches in India.
Will the Redmi Note 17 5G launch in India?
Redmi has not officially announced the India launch yet. The smartphone has reportedly received BIS certification, suggesting its India debut could happen soon.