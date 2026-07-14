Redmi Note 17 5G Series Launched: Price and Specifications

Redmi has officially launched its much-awaited Note series phone, the Redmi Note 17 5G in China. Skipping the Note 16 series, Redmi jumped straight to the Note 17 5G series, which includes the standard Note 17 5G and the Note 17 Pro 5G. Both phones have a glossy rear finish with cameras housed inside a square module in the top-left corner. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC and packs a long-lasting battery. Here is everything we know about the specification.

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Key Highlights Redmi has launched the Note 17 5G and Note 17 Pro 5G in China.

The Redmi Note 17 5G features a Qualcomm chipset and an upgraded display.

Redmi has not confirmed the series’ India launch date yet.

Redmi Note 17 5G – Specifications and Features

As previously tipped, the standard Redmi Note 17 5G comes with a 7-inch FHD+ 120Hz OLED panel, making it one of the largest displays ever for multimedia consumption.

Under the hood, the Note 17 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC, paired with upto 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Redmi has made the RAM faster and more efficient. As a result, you can expect smooth performance. Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC, launched in December 2026, the Note 17 offers decent performance for this price.

The chipset has achieved an AnTuTu score of 600,000 points and 930 single-core and 2,100 multi-core points in Geekbench 6.

It’s a solid phone for day-to-day use, and on the rear, it has a single 50MP camera with a flash. Up front, you get a 16MP shooter.