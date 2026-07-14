Bharti Airtel has completed a network enhancement programme across Odisha, with a special focus on strengthening connectivity in Puri ahead of the annual Rath Yatra.

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Key Highlights Airtel deployed more than 1,500 new 5G sites across Odisha over the last 12 months.

The expansion strengthens Airtel’s network across all 30 districts and supports over 11 million customers.

Airtel completed targeted 5G network upgrades in Puri and along major road and rail corridors ahead of the Rath Yatra.

The telecom operator said it has upgraded its network infrastructure in Puri and along the major road and railway corridors leading to the city. All the network enhancements undertaken as part of the programme are equipped with 5G.

The upgrades are intended to handle the expected increase in voice and data traffic as millions of devotees travel to Puri from different parts of India and abroad for the Rath Yatra.

Network Upgrades Across Puri and Travel Corridors

Large public gatherings can result in a sharp increase in mobile network usage, particularly during peak crowd movement. Airtel said its latest enhancements are designed to provide uninterrupted voice connectivity and high-speed data services during the celebrations.

The company has strengthened network capacity not only within Puri but also across the important travel corridors used by devotees arriving by road and rail.

Also Read: Bharti Airtel Expands Mobile Network Coverage Along Amarnath Yatra Routes

This is significant because connectivity requirements during the Rath Yatra extend beyond the main festival area. Railway stations, highways and other transit locations also experience increased network demand as visitors enter and leave the city.

“Puri Rath Yatra is one of Odisha’s most revered and largest public gatherings, attracting millions of devotees from across the country and abroad. Ensuring uninterrupted connectivity during this period is our utmost priority,” said Abhirup Chatterjee, COO, Bharti Airtel.