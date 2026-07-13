Pankaj Pawar’s Elevation Brings an Operations-First Leader to Jio Platforms

Pawar has held senior leadership responsibilities within Jio’s telecom business. His appointment therefore provides continuity at a time when Jio Platforms is preparing for a significant corporate milestone and expanding its technology ambitions.
Leading a telecom business of this size involves managing considerable operational complexity. Pawar’s experience within the operating company gives him familiarity with the scale on which Jio’s services are delivered.
That experience could now support his leadership of the wider platform as the company looks beyond connectivity towards digital services, artificial intelligence and enterprise technology.
Connecting the Network With Digital Services
Jio Platforms describes itself as a technology platform built on proprietary digital technology, with pan-India digital connectivity serving as its foundational layer its offerings extend beyond mobile and fixed broadband. For consumers, the company lists entertainment, cloud gaming, cloud computing, cloud PC, storage, smart-home solutions and AI-based products among its areas of focus.
For businesses, Jio’s portfolio includes enterprise broadband, leased-line connectivity, cloud services, productivity tools, unified communications, the Internet of Things, managed Wi-Fi, private 5G and security solutions.
Pawar’s elevation could enable closer coordination between this growing portfolio and the telecom infrastructure supporting it. Jio’s mobile, 5G, fibre and fixed-wireless networks provide a nationwide distribution layer for services aimed at consumers, homes and enterprises.
An operations-led approach could help Jio deliver these products reliably at scale while connecting its technology development more closely with customer requirements.
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Taking Jio’s Scale Into Its Next Growth Areas
Reliance Jio has already established a large presence in India’s connectivity market its next phase will involve using that reach to deepen the adoption of services delivered over its infrastructure.
The IPO document identifies several growth priorities for the company these include adding mobility customers, expanding digital connectivity and services for homes, deepening its business customer base, monetising platforms in overseas markets and using AI to build autonomous platforms across connectivity and enterprise verticals.
Pawar’s responsibilities across Reliance Jio Infocomm and Jio Platforms place him close to both sides of this opportunity.
At the telecom level, Jio has the network and customer reach at the platform level, it has the opportunity to build a wider ecosystem around that connectivity. Closer alignment between the two could help the company take newer services to customers using its existing infrastructure and distribution capabilities.
A Wider AI and Enterprise Opportunity
Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly important to Jio Platforms future direction the company says it intends to use AI to build and deploy autonomous platforms across digital connectivity and other enterprise verticals.
Also Read: Jio Plans Indigenous LEO Satellite Constellation to Offer Broadband, Direct-to-Device Services
Its consumer portfolio includes access to AI assistants, while its business offerings include next-generation AI enterprise suite products Jio also has an opportunity to deepen its presence in the enterprise market. Businesses increasingly require integrated technology solutions combining connectivity, cloud, security, managed networks and AI.
Jio’s infrastructure provides a foundation for bringing these capabilities together Pawar’s experience within the telecom operating company could help connect these newer opportunities with the scale and commercial reach of the core business.
Continuity Ahead of the Jio Platforms IPO
The leadership transition comes as Jio Platforms prepares for its proposed public listing the IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 270 million equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The price band and total amount to be raised have not yet been disclosed and will be determined closer to the offering. The IPO also remains subject to the required regulatory approvals and market conditions.
A public listing would bring Jio Platforms connectivity, digital services and technology strategy into sharper focus. At such a stage, appointing an established internal leader provides organisational continuity.
Kiran Thomas led Jio Platforms during an important period in the development of its digital portfolio. Pawar now takes charge as the company prepares to connect its nationwide telecom foundation with a broader technology platform. His elevation does not necessarily indicate a change in Jio’s existing direction. Instead, it brings the leadership of its core operating business closer to the wider digital strategy.
As Jio Platforms enters its next chapter, the appointment signals confidence in an internal leader who understands the scale and operating engine behind its ambitions.
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FAQs
Who is the new CEO of Jio Platforms?
Pankaj Mohan Pawar is the Chief Executive Officer of Jio Platforms.
When did Pankaj Pawar become CEO of Jio Platforms?
According to the company’s draft IPO papers, Pawar assumed the CEO position on March 24, 2026.
What other position does Pankaj Pawar hold?
Pawar also serves as Managing Director of Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom subsidiary of Jio Platforms.
Who was the previous CEO of Jio Platforms?
Kiran Thomas was the previous CEO. According to the draft IPO papers, he resigned from the position on March 23, 2026.
What is the size of the proposed Jio Platforms IPO?
The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 270 million equity shares. The price band and total amount to be raised have not yet been officially disclosed.