Pankaj Pawar’s Elevation Brings an Operations-First Leader to Jio Platforms

Pankaj Mohan Pawar has taken charge as Chief Executive Officer of Jio Platforms at an important stage in the company’s evolution. His elevation places an experienced internal leader, familiar with Jio’s telecom operations, at the centre of its wider digital and technology ambitions.

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Key Highlights Pankaj Mohan Pawar took charge as CEO of Jio Platforms on March 24, 2026.

Pawar also serves as Managing Director of Reliance Jio Infocomm, giving him experience within Jio’s core telecom operations.

His elevation brings leadership continuity as Jio Platforms prepares for its IPO and expands across AI, cloud and enterprise technology.

The change was disclosed through Jio Platforms draft initial public offering papers. According to the filing, Kiran Thomas resigned as CEO on March 23, 2026, and Pawar assumed the position on March 24.

Pawar also serves as Managing Director of Reliance Jio Infocomm, Jio Platforms telecom subsidiary. His new responsibility creates a closer leadership link between Jio’s core connectivity business and the broader digital ecosystem housed under Jio Platforms.

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An Internal Leader for Jio’s Next Phase

Pawar has held senior leadership responsibilities within Jio’s telecom business. His appointment therefore provides continuity at a time when Jio Platforms is preparing for a significant corporate milestone and expanding its technology ambitions.

Reliance Jio Infocomm served 524.4 million customers in India as of March 31, 2026, according to Jio Platforms IPO document. Its operations span mobile connectivity, fixed broadband and other digital services delivered through a unified platform.

Leading a telecom business of this size involves managing considerable operational complexity. Pawar’s experience within the operating company gives him familiarity with the scale on which Jio’s services are delivered.