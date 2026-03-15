reliance jio best cloud gaming prepaid plan

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is the only company in the market that is offering cloud gaming benefits to users. This was one of the use cases identified for consumers when 5G was just about to launch. While cloud gaming is growing in India, it still hasn't reached a point where it has become common. People still prefer to play their games the old fashioned way. Reliance Jio has its own cloud gaming platform called JioGamesCloud and honestly the company doesn't talk much about it. Maybe this service doesn't sit as high in the priority list of the telco as some of the other services do. Let's take a look at the best prepaid plan from Jio which bundles JioGamesCloud for the users at no additional cost.









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The plan we are referring to here costs Rs 545. It is also the most expensive cloud gaming bundled prepaid plan from the telco. Let's take a look at the benefits of this plan in detail here.

Reliance Jio Rs 545 Prepaid Plan for Consumers

Reliance Jio's Rs 545 plan comes with 28 days of service validity, and offers 2GB of daily data along with 5GB of data. This means a total of 61GB of data. There's unlimited voice calling as well. Along with this, there's 100 SMS/day. Users get add-on benefits such as:

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JioGamesCloud and FanCode for 28 days

500+ high-definition premium games

Play on your PC, laptop, mobile or Jio Set-Top Box (STB)

There's no downloads and no console needed

There's free access to JioHotstar and JioAICloud. The JioHotstar mobile/tv subscription of 3 months. There's free JioAICloud free 50GB storage for customers

Jio is offering free Google AI Pro subscription with the plan

Users can get a subscription to FanCode via the JioTV mobile app

Post the unlimited data, the speed drops to 64 Kbps

Unlimited 5G for users