Bharti Airtel Data Vouchers that Offer OTT Benefits

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Airtel four plans cost Rs 100, Rs 195, Rs 361 and Rs 279. The Rs 279 plan is the odd-one out here because it is the one with Netflix Basic access for users. Let's take a look at these plans and their complete benefits below.

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Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has multiple prepaid plans with OTT (over-the-top) benefits.
  • The OTT benefits are of varied and there's even plans which offer a complimentary subscription to Netflix.
  • Today, we will narrow our focus towards data prepaid vouchers which come with OTT benefits from Bharti Airtel.

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bharti airtel data vouchers that offer ott

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has multiple prepaid plans with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. The OTT benefits are of varied and there's even plans which offer a complimentary subscription to Netflix. Today, we will narrow our focus towards data prepaid vouchers which come with OTT benefits from Bharti Airtel. The thing with data vouchers is that they only work with active service validity plans. So if you don't have a base active plan which offers services validity, then the data vouchers won't work for you. The benefit of going for data vouchers which bundle OTT benefits is that you get both data and access to an entertainment platform/platforms which can help you stream your favourite TV shows and movies online. There are four such data vouchers from Bharti Airtel, and we will be listing all of them with their benefits below.




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These four plans cost Rs 100, Rs 195, Rs 361 and Rs 279. The Rs 279 plan is the odd-one out here because it is the one with Netflix Basic access for users. Let's take a look at these plans and their complete benefits below.

Bharti Airtel Data Vouchers Which Bundle OTT Benefits for Users

Bharti Airtel Rs 100 Plan: 6GB data + JioHotstar Mobile for one month - 30 days validity.

Bharti Airtel Rs 195 Plan: 12GB data + JioHotstar Mobile for 3 months + SonyLIV + 20 OTTs as part of Airtel Xstream Play subscription - 30 days validity.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 361 Plan: 50GB data + JioHotstar Mobile for 3 months - 30 days validity.

Bharti Airtel Rs 279 Plan: 1GB data + Netflix Basic + JioHotstar Super + ZEE5 Premium + SonyLIV + 20 OTTs as part of Airtel Xstream Play Subscription - 1 month validity.

These are all the plans and their benefits. Users across the licensed service areas (LSAs) in India can recharge with these plans.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

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Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

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