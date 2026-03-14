JSW, ST Telemedia Eyeing a Stake in Vodafone Idea

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The government decided that Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) doesn't need to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues for the next 10 years. This is the previous dues we are talking about.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has been struggling for several years.
  • While it has been gaining some momentum now, the company still needs a lot of help in terms of funds for growth.
  • There are now developments that there are discussions by the telco with a few domestic and global investors who are interested in acquiring a potential stake in the company.

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jsw st telemedia eyeing a stake in

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has been struggling for several years. While it has been gaining some momentum now, the company still needs a lot of help in terms of funds for growth. There are now developments that there are discussions by the telco with a few domestic and global investors who are interested in acquiring a potential stake in the company. This interest in Vodafone Idea equity comes after the relief announced by the central government.




Read More - Vodafone Idea Superhero Plans Under Rs 400

The government decided that Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) doesn't need to pay adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues for the next 10 years. This is the previous dues we are talking about. This frees up a signficant cash flow for the telco which can now be reinvested in the growth of the telco. At the current valuation of Vodafone Idea, the upside seems strong if the telco can improve its fundamentals going forward from here.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Voice Only Plans with Service Validity

Vodafone Idea is already improving in the network side by deploying 4G and 5G in new areas and rural towns of the country. The company recently was said to provide the best calling services in Mumbai and Delhi, two major markets for Vi.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

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