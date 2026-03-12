vodafone idea superhero plans under rs 400

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in the country, has multiple prepaid plans under Rs 400 which are categoried under the Superhero section. The Superhero section from the telco gives users access to 5G data and also plenty of other data benefits. The three plans we are talking about cost Rs 365, Rs 379 and Rs 399. While there are many plans in the Superhero segment, these are the three which are pretty affordable. Let's quickly take a look at the benefits of these plans here.









Vodafone Idea Rs 365 Plan, Rs 379 Plan and Rs 399 Plan Benefits Explained

Vodafone Idea Rs 365 Plan: Vodafone Idea Rs 365 plan is the cheapest Superhero plan available for the users. This plan comes with 28 days of service validity, unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day. With this, users get unlimited 5G data, free unlimited data half day (12 AM to 12 PM), Weekend Data Rollover, and up to 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost.

Vodafone Idea Rs 379 Plan: Vodafone Idea Rs 379 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. Users, of course get unlimited 5G data, free unlimited data half day (12 AM to 12 PM), Weekend Data Rollover, and up to 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost. The service validity of this plan is one month.

Vodafone Idea Rs 399 Plan: Vodafone Idea Rs 399 plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data and carries a service validity of 28 days. The add-on benefits of this plan are - unlimited 5G data, free unlimited data half day (12 AM to 12 PM), Weekend Data Rollover, and up to 2GB of backup data every month at no extra cost. There's also free access to JioHotstar Mobile bundled for one month with this plan.