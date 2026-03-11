Airtel Plan for One Year Under Rs 2500 with 4G Data

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

Bharti Airtel Rs 2249 prepaid plan comes with 30GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMSes in total. The plan comes with 365 days of service validity and some additional benefits as well.

Highlights

airtel plan for one year under rs

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has a plan for customers which comes with one year of service validity and costs less than Rs 2500. What's cool about this plan is that it is considerably cheaper than the other yearly validity plans which come with data. Of course, you don't get a lot of data, but there's enough to get you through the first few months of a recharge if you have very basic usage. The plan we are talking about is the Rs 2249 plan. This is a value focused plan from Airtel, and is aimed at people looking for yearly recharges without the need for a lot of data. Let's take a look at this plan and its benefits.




Bharti Airtel Rs 2249 Plan Benefits Explained

Bharti Airtel Rs 2249 prepaid plan comes with 30GB of data, unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMSes in total. The plan comes with 365 days of service validity and some additional benefits as well. The Rs 2249 plan bundles free access to the Adobe Express Premium for the customers which is a 12-month susbcription and it is worth Rs 4,000.

The Airtel Xstream Play free access is also bundled for the users. There's free Hellotunes as well. Airtel is slowly ramping up coverage across India for both 4G and 5G and filling the dark spots so that its customers can get a better experience. Airtel also has a cheaper service validity plan with one year validity for the users, and that one costs Rs 1849. The only thing about this plan is that it is a voice only benefit plan. This means there's no data, however, you do get one year of validity for less than Rs 2,000, which is a lot in today's age.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

