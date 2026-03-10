BSNL has Done Something Which People Across India will Love

While Indian citizens primarily recharge their phone numbers themselves with the help of UPI platforms and mobile apps of the telecom operators today, still there are millions of Indians who need to go to a store to recharge their phone numbers.

  Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has done something pretty cool for the women of the country.
  However, this particular move from BSNL we are talking about will also benefit the consumers in general if it has been rolled out for everyone.
  BSNL has announced BSNL Kavach.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has done something pretty cool for the women of the country. However, this particular move from BSNL we are talking about will also benefit the consumers in general if it has been rolled out for everyone. BSNL has announced BSNL Kavach. This is a well thought tech which will allow women to recharge their phone numbers at retail outlets without needing to give out their personal number.




This was announced by BSNL on the day of International Women's Day 2026 on March 8, 2026. So this basically works in a way where the woman subscriber gets a Kavach number via SMS, and she can share this number with the retail outlet to recharge her personal number. This saves the woman from the need of sharing her personal number.

While Indian citizens primarily recharge their phone numbers themselves with the help of UPI platforms and mobile apps of the telecom operators today, still there are millions of Indians who need to go to a store to recharge their phone numbers as theys are likely not tech savvy or they want to use cash to rehcarge their number.

BSNL Kavach was announced by the telecom operator via its social media profile on X (formerly Twitter). The post from the state-run telecom operator said, "Your number is personal. Your safety is powerful. With the BSNL Kavach Number, recharge without revealing your real number. Empowering women with secure and private connectivity."

The company has been launching innovative solutions and this is by far one of the most thoughtful ones for the consumers. None of the private telecom operators offer such a service to the consumers. Hopefully, this leads to more operators doing this in the near future.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

