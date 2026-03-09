oneplus 15t design is now confirmed

Things are moving fast as far as OnePlus is concerned with the launch of OnePlus 15T. This is a phone that OnePlus would want to make a huge success. While we don't have an exact timeline for the launch, the design of the phone has now been confirmed. OnePlus 15T's design has come out now, and it doesn't look too different from what we saw with the OnePlus 13T. OnePlus 15T is basically a compact phone, and it features a clean rear panel.









There were reports earlier claiming that the OnePlus 15T will be a dream phone for compact phone lovers. The two colours of the phone have been confirmed - green and brown. These are interesting colour choices and the with the design, look pretty beautiful. OnePlus 15T is likely to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and will feature a powerful camera setup at the rear.

The device is expected to come with a 6.32-inch display and give users a powerful experience at a premium price point. The China launch is nearby, and the global debut is expected in the second half of 2026.