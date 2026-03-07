OnePlus 15T Details Confirmed

Reported by Tanuja K 0

In a social media post on Weibo, OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis confirmed that the phone will feature a 6.32-inch flat display which is similar to the size we saw on OnePlus 13T.

Highlights

  • OnePlus has confirmed some details about the OnePlus 15T that is going to hit the markets soon.
  • Of course it will be a China launch first, and then the global launch will come.
  • In India, this device can be rebranded as the OnePlus 15s, like what happened with the OnePlus 13T (it was renamed OnePlus 13s for India).

Follow Us

oneplus 15t details confirmed

OnePlus has confirmed some details about the OnePlus 15T that is going to hit the markets soon. Of course it will be a China launch first, and then the global launch will come. In India, this device can be rebranded as the OnePlus 15s, like what happened with the OnePlus 13T (it was renamed OnePlus 13s for India). Now some details of the phone have been confirmed.




Read More - Realme C83 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

In a social media post on Weibo, OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis confirmed that the phone will feature a 6.32-inch flat display which is similar to the size we saw on OnePlus 13T. The display will come with rounded corners and slim bezels on all four sides. Additionally, the phone is teased to come with an upgraded 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and support for magnetic accessories.

Read More - Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus 15T is expected to be powered by the flagship chipset from Qualcomm - Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. This chipset is also inside the OnePlus 15 which launched late in 2025. The device is already confirmed to feature a 7500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless fast charging. Further, you can expect the device to feature the following IP ratings - IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Integration of mind :

Bsnl need to do lot of changes in karnataka 1. Bsnl should launch B 41 LTE band in all bsnl…

BSNL Indigenous 4G Built With TCS and Tejas Faces Call…

The Truth Teller :

If Govt had faith on BSNL or its employees, it wouldn't be saving Vi. Sometimes I feel that saving efforts…

BSNL Indigenous 4G Built With TCS and Tejas Faces Call…

TheAndroidFreak :

Off Topic : Jio 5G at Suburban station.

Nothing Phone 4a, Phone 4a Pro Launched in India: Price…

Parveen Kumar :

Ye bsdk ka chutiya bana raha hai. BKL ko attention chahiye. Iski maa de rahi hai ye plan. 1748 ka…

Reliance Jio Voice Only Plans with Service Validity

Faraz :

Not everyone in India is on IT cell pay & Everyone has their own opinion. More than 2.5 lakh crore…

BSNL Indigenous 4G Built With TCS and Tejas Faces Call…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments