oneplus 15t details confirmed

OnePlus has confirmed some details about the OnePlus 15T that is going to hit the markets soon. Of course it will be a China launch first, and then the global launch will come. In India, this device can be rebranded as the OnePlus 15s, like what happened with the OnePlus 13T (it was renamed OnePlus 13s for India). Now some details of the phone have been confirmed.









In a social media post on Weibo, OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis confirmed that the phone will feature a 6.32-inch flat display which is similar to the size we saw on OnePlus 13T. The display will come with rounded corners and slim bezels on all four sides. Additionally, the phone is teased to come with an upgraded 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and support for magnetic accessories.

OnePlus 15T is expected to be powered by the flagship chipset from Qualcomm - Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. This chipset is also inside the OnePlus 15 which launched late in 2025. The device is already confirmed to feature a 7500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless fast charging. Further, you can expect the device to feature the following IP ratings - IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance.