Jio IPO is Likely Delayed

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio is now looking to file the draft IPO prospectus before April, but all of it depends on the government notification. Reliance Jio's IPO is expected to be the largest in the country so far.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is soon expected to go for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the coming months.
  • But now a report online is suggesting that the IPO will be delayed due to regulatory reasons.
  • The regulatory norms for listing of private companies in the market were modified, but the same hasn't been formalised by the government yet.

jio ipo is likely delayed

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is soon expected to go for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the coming months. But now a report online is suggesting that the IPO will be delayed due to regulatory reasons. The regulatory norms for listing of private companies in the market were modified, but the same hasn't been formalised by the government yet, said a report. Thus, Reliance is waiting for the government to do that so it can move ahead with filing a draft IPO prospectus, said an ET report.




Reliance Jio is now looking to file the draft IPO prospectus before April, but all of it depends on the government notification. Reliance Jio's IPO is expected to be the largest in the country so far. This would also be a major moment for the Reliance Industries, as this will be the first company from the conglomerate in almost 20 years to go for a public listing. Jio only wants to list 2.5% of the stake in the public markets.

According to some investment bankers, the company is valued at a whopping $170 billion USD. This would mark a rare opportunity for the investors too to get a stake in the growing digital company. According to a previous statement from Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited, this IPO was scheduled for the first half of 2026. Whether this will happen in the first week or not

After Reliance Jio, the conglomerate is also looking to list Reliance Retail in the public markets. Reliance Retail has become one of the largest retail chains in the country. So its IPO is also expected to be huge and historic, and that would likely come in the next year or two.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

