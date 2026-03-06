Reliance Jio Voice Only Plans with Service Validity

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom opereator, has two voice only prepaid plans available for users. The two plans come for Rs 1,748 and Rs 448. These plans were introduced by the telecom operator after the mandate from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The TRAI mandate said that every telecom operator must have prepaid plans which come with only voice calling benefit and no data. This was because even customers who did not need data had to recharge with plans that were data bundled. This effectively meant that they had to pay more than what they wanted to. Let's take a look at the plans here in more detail.









Read More - Xiaomi 17 Series and Pad 8 Launch Date in India

Reliance Jio Rs 1178 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 1178 prepaid plan comes with service validity of 336 days. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling and no data. There's 3600 SMSes bundled with the plan. This is a voice only plan, and is meant only for service validity. Users don't get anything major or extra with the plan. This includes JioTV, and JioCloud though. You can, however, always recharge with a data pack on top of this plan whenever you want.

Read More - Ai+ Pulse 2 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Reliance Jio Rs 448 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 448 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and 1000 SMS. This plan bundles a service validity of 84 days. Again there are no major additional benefits. The only add-on benefits are JioTV and JioAICloud. There's no data bundled, but users can always recharge with a data pack on top.

Reliance Jio's cheapest data voucher comes for Rs 19. This data voucher offers 1GB of data, but has a limited validity of 1 day only. So if you recharge with this plan, it will only be good for you for one day. These voice only plans are only good for people who don't want mobile data but still need service validity and voice calling benefit.