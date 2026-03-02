Xiaomi 17 Series and Pad 8 Launch Date in India

Xiaomi, a Chinese tech giant will soon launch the Xiaomi 17 series and Pad 8 in India. The Xiaomi 17 series is the flagship phone series from Xiaomi in the country for 2026. The launch event for India for the said products is on March 11, 2026. The launch date has been confirmed via the X (formerly Twitter) profile of Xiaomi India.









The Xiaomi 17 series will have cameras co-engineered with Leica. There will be two phones - Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition. There could also be Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition sold globally as the Leica Leitzphone. In India, the Ultra variant could feature a 6000mAh battery.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra is going to come to India with support with 90W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge. There's also going to be support for Xiaomi Offline Communication which enables network-free voice calls up to 1.9 Km through proprietary protocols and Bluetooth. The company is also going to be launching a photography kit with the phone.

As for the Xiaomi Pad 8, we could see the Indian unit coming with the same specifications as the global variant. The tablet could house a 9200mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging and provide two days of usage per charge. It could feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC and HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

There would be multiple compatible accessories launch too including the Xiaomi Focus Keyboard and Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro.