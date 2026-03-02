Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Date in India

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will launch soon in India. The launch date has been confirmed along with other details. The device will launch in India on March 6, 2026. The Edge 70 Fusion will be one of the more affordable devices in the lineup. The chipset details have been confirmed for the device and software support is also revealed.









The Moto Edge 70 Fusion will be available for interested users on Flipkart, India. It is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC. It will run on Android 16 based Hello UX out of the box. The device is confirmed to get three OS upgrades and five years of security updates. This means that the last update on the device will be Android 19.

The Moto Edge 70 Fusion camera details are out in the open as well. The device will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-710 primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32MP front sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone comes with a 144Hz 1.5K quad-curved display with support for 5200nits of peak brightness and HDR10+.

Further there's going to be a 7000mAh battery on the phone with support for 68W fast-charging. The details on pricing will be revealed on the day of launch.