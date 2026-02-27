nano banana 2 launched for pro users

Google has just released the Nano Banana 2 for the Gemini Pro subscribers. The Nano Banana 2 is officially called Gemini 3.1 Flash Image and bundles deeper reasoning abilities than the previous version. What's different this time is that this model draws on information from real-world data and can also reference up-to-date web information to better render specific subjects. Users won't just be able to generate basic images, but will also be able to generate structured diagrams, detailed infographics, and data driven visuals with improved contextual accuracy. So the Nano Banana 2 will help users not just be more creative, but also be more productive in the long-run.









One area where Google's Nano Banana has been lacking is the text generation on top of photos. But now text handline has also been improved and this model will be able to generate clearer and legible text within images. So whether it is social media content or marketing mock-ups, with Nano Banana, you will be able to do better.

The improved results don't result in a major delay here. With Nano Banana 2, while the results have significantly improved, the time to generate them hasn't gone up. It is still fast/quick generation, and the results are better, meaning an improved experience for the users.

To ensure that transparency is maintained here with the content, Google continues to embed SynthID watermarks in AI (artificial intelligence) generated media.