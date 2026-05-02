Telecom Sector Revenue Hits Rs 3.72 Lakh Crore in FY25: MoS Communications

India’s telecom sector recorded a gross revenue of Rs 3.72 lakh crore in FY25, marking a 10.7 per cent growth, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said. Speaking at the COAI DIGICOM Summit 2026 in the national capital, the Minister highlighted the sector’s strong financial performance alongside rapid infrastructure expansion and rising investor confidence. He noted that foreign direct investment inflows exceeding Rs 2.4 lakh crore up to June 2025 indicate strong foreign capital confidence in India’s telecom market.

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5G Rollout and Expanding Subscriber Base

Pemmasani also underlined the scale of technological advancement, pointing out that the nationwide rollout of 5G was completed in nearly 22 months. “5G rollout was completed in roughly 22 months with over 5.1 lakh base stations and more than 400 million subscribers. India has a subscriber base of over 1.22 billion, among the lowest tariffs globally and among the highest per-user data consumption,” he said, according to an official release from the Ministry of Communications dated April 24, 2026.

Policy Reforms Reshaping the Sector

In his address, Pemmasani highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “the Government has re-engineered nearly every major lever of telecom policy. The Telecommunications Act, 2023 marks the first comprehensive rewrite of India’s telecom law in nearly 140 years, providing clear authorisation frameworks, stronger consumer protection and provisions for emerging technologies.”

“The Reforms Package of 2021 restored predictability for financial viability through rationalised AGR, a four-year moratorium on past dues, removal of bank guarantees and a path to equity conversion. Right-of-Way reforms through the Gati Shakti Sanchar portal have rationalised fees and streamlined clearances, reducing timelines significantly. Spectrum rationalisation has been undertaken through the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 and predictable auction timelines,” he said.

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