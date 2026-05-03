Vodafone Idea Rs 99 Plan Gets You Unlimited Data Now

Vodafone Idea recently added a Rs 99 prepaid plan. For the old customers, there was already a Rs 99 prepaid plan. That plan used to come with 14 days of service validity and 200MB of data. The thing is that with the Rs 99 plan now, you don’t get service validity. We will come to this soon. But before that, we need to talk about something super interesting that Vodafone Idea just did. The Rs 99 plan is just an example of this interesting move from Vi. The telco started offering unlimite data with its prepaid plans, both 4G and 5G. The unlimited data is capped and there’s a set FUP (fair usage policy) limit of 300GB, however, you still get plenty of data. Now, Vodafone Idea has also started offering unlimited data with the 4G data vouchers as well. This is what is the highlight about the Rs 99 prepaid plan from Vi now. Let’s take a look at the plan’s benefits to understand it better.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 99 Data Voucher Benefits

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 99 data voucher comes with unlimited data. This is not a new plan, however. The Rs 99 data voucher was already present, and it’s present for customers in every telecom circle of the country. The Rs 99 plan comes with 2 days of validity. This is not service validity, this is just standalone validity of the data voucher. Note that the data vouchers don’t offer consumers any service validity in general. To recharge with a data voucher and use its benefits, you need to have an active base prepaid plan.