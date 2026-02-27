Apple Pay Could Launch in India by Mid-2026

Apple Pay is something Indian users have been waiting for a long time. If you have friends and family in the United States, or are aware of the online payments culture there, you would know that Apple Pay and Venmo are big platforms. Apple Pay is a natural adoption for the consumers there because millions of Americans own an iPhone. India is also popular globally for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) system which enables seamless online money transactions. UPI is already a part of many online payments apps such as Google Pay and PhonePe.









Now, another app can come into this online payments ecosystem - Apple Pay. There have been many reports in the past which have indicated that Apple Pay is coming soon to India. However, nothing concrete has ever surfaced. Now, Bloomberg has reported that Apple is in talks with several major banks in India including the HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, to launch Apple Pay in India.

Additionally, the report mentions sources which are saying that Apple Pay could launch as early as the middle of 2026 in India. While UPI is big in India, Apple Pay is initially only expected to support cardless payments via integration with credit and debit cards.