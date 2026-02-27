Noise Master Buds 2 by Bose Technology Launched in India: Price

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • Noise has launched the Master Buds 2 in India.
  • These TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones come with sound by Bose Technology.
  • The Master Buds 2 deliver rich acoustics, deeper bass, clear mids, and crisp highs for a balanced and lifelike listening experience.

noise master buds 2 by bose technology

Noise has launched the Master Buds 2 in India. These TWS (truly wireless stereo) earphones come with sound by Bose Technology. The Master Buds 2 deliver rich acoustics, deeper bass, clear mids, and crisp highs for a balanced and lifelike listening experience. The latest TWS from Noise also come with support for ANC (active noise cancellation) and have a very thoughtfully engineered design for an unparalleled experience.




The Noise Master Buds 2 have a precision-tuned Clear Call experience powered by the Sound+ algorithm. There's a 6-mic ENC system which will intelilligently isolate the speech while minimising surrounding noise. So it will ensure that your voice is the focus and priority and you would be able to use it for work purposes as well.

The company has introduced 360-degree Spatial Audio with intelligent head tracking with the Noise Master Buds 2. It will help the users get a theater like feeling when watching content or listening to audio/music. Of course, there's AI (artificial intelligence) integrated in these TWS earbuds. There's a AI Voice Chat Assistant which is acessible through the Noise Audio companion app.

These are premium earphones. The Noise Master Buds 2 are priced at Rs 7,999 in India and the pre-sales for these earphones have gone live now on gonoise.com and it will be available on the following platforms to purchase in the coming days - Amazon India along with major electronics retailers such as Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Digital.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

