Jio Rs 500 Plan Only Carries 28 Days Validity, But Many OTT Benefits

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Reliance Jio Rs 500 prepaid plan was introduced as a part of the New Year offer. So the plan comes with 28 days of service validity along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has several prepaid plans with which it offers multi-OTT (over-the-top) benefits to the consumers.
  • The Rs 500 plan is one of the best here in this category.
  • The Rs 500 plan from Jio only comes with only 28 days of service validity.

Follow Us

jio rs 500 plan only carries 28

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has several prepaid plans with which it offers multi-OTT (over-the-top) benefits to the consumers. The Rs 500 plan is one of the best here in this category. The Rs 500 plan from Jio only comes with only 28 days of service validity. The company has made this plan available for customers across India. This seems expensive due to a very short validity, but it will still come with plenty of OTT benefits which ensure that a consumer looking for entertainment benefits get all the value back. So what are the OTT platforms bundled with this plan? Let's find out by looking at the entire details of the Reliance Jio Rs 500 prepaid plan.




Read More - BSNL is Improving its Financials in FY26

Reliance Jio Rs 500 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 500 prepaid plan was introduced as a part of the New Year offer. So the plan comes with 28 days of service validity along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The total amount of data bundled for the consumers is 56GB. The additional benefits include 50GB of free JioAICloud storage.

Read More - Jio Maintains Leadership in Revenue Market Share in Q3 FY26

Along with this, users will also get free 18-months of Google Gemini AI Pro plan worth Rs 35,100 with 2000GB of Google Cloud storage. Users will also get unlimited 5G data from the telecom operator. The add-on subscriptions also include YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition, and JioHotstar (TV/Mobile). Then there's also other platforms such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode, and HoiChoi via the JioTV app.

The internet speed drops to 64 Kbps post the consumption of fair usage policy (FUP) 4G data. Note that Reliance Jio has mentioned that Google Gemini offer will only be available for the users with active unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Aslam :

If new player will join telecom so whose players you want to see in this field and why?

Telecom Spectrum Worth Rs 2.1 Lakh Crore to be Available…

Spectrum Wala :

In last auction total 35 MHz (25 actually and 10 reserved for BSNL) was put up. Jio took 10 MHz.…

Telecom Spectrum Worth Rs 2.1 Lakh Crore to be Available…

TheAndroidFreak :

It seems like better than rest of the two. Check Vi 4G speeds near that Calicut medical college again if…

Vodafone Idea Performed Best in Voice Calling Performance in Delhi

TheAndroidFreak :

5G is already launched on band 78 and doinh good in my opinion. Why you need 5G on n41?

Vodafone Idea Performed Best in Voice Calling Performance in Delhi

TheAndroidFreak :

How much spectrum available in 600Mhz? Like 700Mhz has 20Mhz, 850Mhz 20Mhz? 850Mhz is also having 10Mhz everywhere except Mumbai.…

Telecom Spectrum Worth Rs 2.1 Lakh Crore to be Available…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments