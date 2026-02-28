Jio Rs 500 Plan Only Carries 28 Days Validity, But Many OTT Benefits

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has several prepaid plans with which it offers multi-OTT (over-the-top) benefits to the consumers. The Rs 500 plan is one of the best here in this category. The Rs 500 plan from Jio only comes with only 28 days of service validity. The company has made this plan available for customers across India. This seems expensive due to a very short validity, but it will still come with plenty of OTT benefits which ensure that a consumer looking for entertainment benefits get all the value back. So what are the OTT platforms bundled with this plan? Let's find out by looking at the entire details of the Reliance Jio Rs 500 prepaid plan.









Reliance Jio Rs 500 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 500 prepaid plan was introduced as a part of the New Year offer. So the plan comes with 28 days of service validity along with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2GB of daily data. The total amount of data bundled for the consumers is 56GB. The additional benefits include 50GB of free JioAICloud storage.

Along with this, users will also get free 18-months of Google Gemini AI Pro plan worth Rs 35,100 with 2000GB of Google Cloud storage. Users will also get unlimited 5G data from the telecom operator. The add-on subscriptions also include YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile Edition, and JioHotstar (TV/Mobile). Then there's also other platforms such as SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode, and HoiChoi via the JioTV app.

The internet speed drops to 64 Kbps post the consumption of fair usage policy (FUP) 4G data. Note that Reliance Jio has mentioned that Google Gemini offer will only be available for the users with active unlimited 5G plan of Rs 349 and above.