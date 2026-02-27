Jio Maintains Leadership in Revenue Market Share in Q3 FY26

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

During the same quarter, Vodafone Idea's AGR was Rs 99 billion and Airtel's AGR was Rs 299 billion. Airtel's AGR market share stood at 39.9% and Vodafone Idea's stood at 13.3% share.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Highlights

  • Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has maintained its leadership in the revenue market share (RMS) in Q3 FY26.
  • Jio's adjusted gross revenue (AGR), including National Long Distance (NLD), went up by 3.9% QoQ and 11.2% YoY to Rs 321 billion in Q3 FY26.
  • The telco's AGR market share stood at 43% at the end of the quarter, and this was up 41 basis points sequentially and 114 basis points YoY.

Follow Us

jio maintains leadership in revenue market share

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has maintained its leadership in the revenue market share (RMS) in Q3 FY26. Jio's adjusted gross revenue (AGR), including National Long Distance (NLD), went up by 3.9% QoQ and 11.2% YoY to Rs 321 billion in Q3 FY26, according to an ICICI Securities report. The telco's AGR market share stood at 43% at the end of the quarter, and this was up 41 basis points sequentially and 114 basis points YoY.




Read More - BSNL is Improving its Financials in FY26

During the same quarter, Vodafone Idea's AGR was Rs 99 billion and Airtel's AGR was Rs 299 billion. Airtel's AGR market share stood at 39.9% and Vodafone Idea's stood at 13.3% share. What's interesting here is that even though Bharti Airtel's Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) is significantly higher than Jio's, the latter has a higher RMS and also consistently reports better financials too. This showcases the potential of business to operate in scale, especially in countries such as India, where the population stands at 1.45 billion.

Vodafone Idea's AGR market share has only declined here by 28 basis points QoQ to 13.3%, and according to ICICI Securities said that this happened primarily due to a decline in business for the telco in all the metro circles. On the other hand, Reliance Jio performed really well in the metro circles. The company actually gained market share in over 16 licensed service areas (LSAs) across the country.

Read More - Vivo X300 Ultra 5G is Coming Sooner than You Think

Jio, despite the tariff hikes in 2024, has been continously adding users. Vodafone Idea is yet to add new users, and it has not happened in several years.

"RJio has gained AGR market share in 16 circles QoQ, with declines noted only in Tamil Nadu (16bp QoQ), Kerala (31bp), Haryana (182bp), Madhya Pradesh (31bp), Bihar (35bp) and Odisha (26bp)," ICICI Securities said in the report.

Most readers read for free. A small group from the TelecomTalk community keeps this going. Support only if our work adds value for you.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

It seems like better than rest of the two. Check Vi 4G speeds near that Calicut medical college again if…

Vodafone Idea Performed Best in Voice Calling Performance in Delhi

TheAndroidFreak :

5G is already launched on band 78 and doinh good in my opinion. Why you need 5G on n41?

Vodafone Idea Performed Best in Voice Calling Performance in Delhi

TheAndroidFreak :

How much spectrum available in 600Mhz? Like 700Mhz has 20Mhz, 850Mhz 20Mhz? 850Mhz is also having 10Mhz everywhere except Mumbai.…

Telecom Spectrum Worth Rs 2.1 Lakh Crore to be Available…

TheAndroidFreak :

700Mhz is totally exhausted. Nothing is remaining yet. At most places, including RCom spectrum(if Faraz is telling the truth), 10Mhz…

Telecom Spectrum Worth Rs 2.1 Lakh Crore to be Available…

TheAndroidFreak :

They need 1-3-8, 50Mhz at the moment, wherever possible. They don't need band 41. Number of sites with band 41…

Telecom Spectrum Worth Rs 2.1 Lakh Crore to be Available…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments