Jio Only Plan which Offers OTT with One Year Validity

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom operator in India, reduced its annual offerings post the 2024 prepaid tariff hike, in the country. The Rs 3999 plan is one of the select annual service validity bundled plans from the company. It will be interesting to see if Jio will add more options for the users in the annual category, but for now this is the best you will get from Jio. There’s also a Rs 3599 plan, but it doesn’t bundle any OTT benefit for the users (for now, it is bundling JioHotstar Mobile subscription, however, as part of a promotional offer from the operator).

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Reliance Jio Rs 3999 plan is available for customers across India. Let’s take a look at the plan and understand its benefits in depth.

Reliance Jio Rs 3999 Plan Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 3999 plan comes with 365 days of service validity. It further offers 2.5GB of daily data and unlimited voice calling as well as 100 SMS/day to the users. The OTT (over-the-top) benefit with the plan is of FanCode along with JioTV and JioAICloud. The total amount of data bundled with the plan is 912.5GB.

As part of the promotional offer, Jio is also offering a free access to JioHotstar Mobile for three months. There’s also JioAICloud free 50GB of storage for the users. Users will be able to get a free susbcription via FanCode via JioTVMobile app. There’s of course unlimited 5G data bundled with the plan. There’s no limit to how much data users can consume with the 5G access.