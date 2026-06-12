Motilal Oswal Launches BSE Clean Environment Index Fund NFO

Leading fund manager, Motilal Oswal, appears at the top of the finance headlines with the announcement of the new fund offer (NFO), Motilal Oswal BSE Clean Environment Index fund.

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Key Highlights Motilal Oswal announces its new BSE Clean Environment Index Fund.

Focuses primarily on India’s growth in clean energy with 5 themes including Renewables, Electric Vehicles, Water Treatment, Recycling, and Waste Management.

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Motilal Oswal BSE Clean Environment Index Fund – Features and Investment Opportunities

The all-new BSE Clean Environment Index fund was introduced to focus and drive investments towards India’s clean economy, where the investers gets a chance to explore and invest in 5 transformative themes, which include Renewables, Electric Vehicles, Water Treatment, Recycling, and Waste Management.

This fund focuses on India’s future in an energy transition environment alongside long-term economic growth. Motilal’s Index Fund includes nearly 25 companies directly contributing to the clean economy, divided across 5 different themes.

Talking about the weights of this fund, the index fund majorly includes (almost 86%) of the companies associated with the “renewables sector,” including Suzlon Energy Ltd, Tata Power Co. Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, JSW Energy Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, NHPC Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd, MTAR Technologies Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, and NTPC Green Energy Ltd. The remaining 14% is shared among other sectors, including EVs, Water, Recycling, and Waste.

During the launch event for Motilal Oswal BSE Clean Environment Index Fund, Pratik Oswal, Chief of Passive Business, shared a statement:

“India spends $150 billion a year on oil and coal imports, and that capital is now shifting home, into solar, EVs, and clean infrastructure. Backed by strong government policy, this is one of the biggest economic opportunities of the decade. The Motilal Oswal BSE Clean Environment Index Fund offers investors a simple, low-cost opportunity to participate in this transformation and build a stake in India’s sustainable future.”

The fund is managed by Swapnil Mayekar and Dishant Mehta, who will be looking after the Equity component, and Rakesh Shetty will be looking after the debt component.

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Motilal Oswal BSE Clean Environment Index Fund – Minimum Investment Amount and Launch Date

As per the announcement, investors can start with a minimum lumpsum investment of Rs 500 with multiples of Re 1. The exit load is at 1%, which is only applicable if we exit the fund on or before 15 days of purchase. Talking about the launch, the new clean environment index fund will open for subscription from June 5 to June 19.

This index fund offers investors long-term capital through growing clean energy in the country. We will be updating you with more updates in the near future! Until then, stay tuned with us on TelecomTalk.