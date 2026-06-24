S&P Global Raises Bharti Airtel’s Rating to BBB+ from BBB

S&P Global has upgraded the long-term issuer credit rating for the telecom behemoth, Bharti Airtel Limited, from ‘BBB’ to ‘BBB+’. Alongside the issuer rating, the American corporation also upgraded the rating on the company’s senior unsecured debt to ‘BBB+’. This upgrade in rating positions the telecom giant among the stable and rapidly growing companies for the next two years, attracting global investors.

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Key Highlights Bharti Airtel gets an S&P Global rating upgrade from BBB to BBB+.

Bharti Airtel gets a global stamp as a “stable growing company” for the next two years.

As per the S&P Global analysis, the major contribution to Bharti Airtel’s growth goes towards expansion in Indian and African markets.

Bharti Airtel Earns BBB+ Credit Rating Upgrade from S&P Global

Bharti Airtels one of the top-three biggest telecom operations in the world and in India. Getting such a massive credit upgrade for such a corporation comes up as a major milestone, as the company gets a global stamp of approval, giving investors confidence to look at Bharti Airtel as a stable, rapidly growing, and debt-responsible company.

S&P Global has recognized Bharti Airtel as a “stable outlook” company, which means that they predict a strong financial health to continue for the next 12-24 months from now.

Also Read: Airtel 5G Expansion in 2026: New Sites, Wider Coverage and Faster Speeds

S&P Global Highlights Bharti Airtel’s Key Growth Factors and Potential Risks

Bharti Airtel’s current focus on twin growing markets, India and Africa, has changed the financials completely.

The Twin Growth Engines: India and Africa

According to S&P Global analysis, Bharti Airtel’s Indian subscriber base is expected to see growth by 3% to 4% over the next year.