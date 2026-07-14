Redmi 17C Spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi, the parent company of Redmi, is launching the Redmi 17C on Tuesday in China. Ahead of this launch, the details surround Redmi 17C have surfaced online. This device has been spotted on Geekbench, and it is expected to launch in the near future as well. What is interesting here is that the Redmi 17C has also been spotted with almost the same specifications as the Redmi 15C. The Redmi 15C 5G also made it to India. The upcoming successor to it, the Redmi 17C 5G may sport plenty of similarities now.

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Redmi 17C 5G Specifications (Expected)

Redmi 17C 5G has appeared on Geekbench with the codename Tornado. This is the same codename which has earlier been associated with phones such as the Redmi 15C 5G and the POCO C85 5G.

On Geekbench, The Redmi 17C 5G has been spotted with a single core sscore of 729, and a multi-core score of 1692. The listing also reveals that there is an octa-core processor with two CPU cores clocked at 2.40 GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 2 GHz. The specifications hint that this could be the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. The listing also shows that there will be 4GB of RAM.

Honestly, even with the virtual RAM expansion feature now available on almost every Android phone, 4GB of physical RAM does not make sense in 2026. But at the same time, this will be an affordable phone.

As per the rumours online, the Redmi 17C 5G could come with a 6.9-inch HD LCD display. The handset could also pack a 50MP primary camera sensor at the rear and a depth sensor along with an 8MP front camera sensor for selfies and video calling. The phone is expected to pack a 6000mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. For more updates around the Redmi Note 17 series which is launching in China today, stay tuned to TelecomTalk.