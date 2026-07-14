OnePlus to Exit Europe, US this Week: Report

OnePlus is looking to exit the Europe and US (United States) market later this week. The announcement will be made by the company soon. OnePlus has not been able to expand market share in these markets. OnePlus and its parent company OPPO are reportedly prepping to annnounce major strategy changes this week. This announcement will be US and Europe smartphone exits. OPPO is said to expand the presence to fill the gap left by OnePlus, particularly in Europe.

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OnePlus was Already Planning Europe Exit

OnePlus was already slowly exiting some parts of Europe. For example, in Germany, only the OnePlus 15R is in stock. No other device is in stock anymore. Even in many other countries such as Belgium, Italy, Spain, France, Austria, the Czech Republic, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway, said a report from WinFuture.

OnePlus has not been doing well in these markets. The focus of the company outside China will now only be India, if previous reports were to be true. Exiting the western markets does not mean the brand is closing or shutting down, but is only shifting its focus. When OnePlus enetered any of the markets, the goal of the company was just one, to sell phones with flagship features at a cheaper price than competition. Note that these developments have not been confirmed by any of the brands.

OnePlus has lost market share even in its priority markets such as India. However, if the announcement is indeed true for the coming week, we will get to know what will truly happen very soon.