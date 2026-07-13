Sunil Mittal: Airtel Stays Committed to India’s Digital Growth

Highlights
- Sunil Mittal shares insights on how Airtel has contributed to India’s digital infrastructure growth over the years.
- Mittal shared insights into the telecom giant's future growth plans.
- Bharti Airtel overtook IT giants like TCS and Wipro, becoming the most valuable company in India.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
The chairman of Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL) shared a statement online saying the telecom giant is a privileged partner in developing India and has always worked closely with the government.
Key Highlights
- Sunil Mittal, chairman of the board of directors of Bharti Airtel, shares how Airtel supports India’s digital growth.
- Mittal shared three aspects of future growth.
- Bharti Airtel has been listed as the “Most Valuable Company” in India for the past 5 years.
Sunil Mittal Says Airtel Will Continue Supporting India’s Digital Growth
The statement from Airtel’s chairman follows a recent Burgundy Private Harun India 500 report that ranks Bharti Airtel as the third most-valued company over the past 5 years, surpassing major IT services giants such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Wipro.
Also Read: Bharti Airtel Overtakes IT Giants to Rank Third in India
The chairman stated that in the last 10 years, Airtel India has invested more than Rs 3.3 trillion and has been involved in building and upgrading India’s digital infrastructure. Mittal shared a statement:
“Over the last 10 years, our company has invested significantly, with over Rs 3.3 trillion (Rs 3.30 lakh crore) in creating one of India’s strongest digital infrastructure platforms. The emergence of the 5G economy is defining the next phase of growth, enabling new use cases across industries.”
Mittal also added that recent 5G network upgrades, which have enabled widespread availability, may have unlocked high-speed, low-latency connectivity and new innovations.
Moving forward, Mittal shared Airtel’s vision for future growth, focusing mainly on four key areas:
– Financial Services