Itel Zeno 100 Pro India Launch Confirmed

Itel Zeno 100 Pro is coming soon to India. Along with that, the Itel Zeno 100 Lite is coming to India as well, as teased by the company. Itel is a Transsion Holdings owned company, just like Tecno. Even Tecno is planning to launch a new phone in India. Ahead of the launch, the device has got a microsite, and this has revealed several of the key features about the upcoming device from Itel. The Itel Zeno 100 Pro is confirmed to feature drop and heat resistance. Even the Itel Zeno 100 Lite is will come to India soon, and it will come with military-grade protection.

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Itel Zeno 100 Pro, Itel Zeno 100 Lite Launch Date and Specifications (Expected)

Itel Zeno 100 Pro will launch in India on July 16, 2026. The launch will be in partnership with Amazon India. So you will be able to purchase it from the platform. The company is describing it as a ‘tough’ device. The phone is confirmed to come with MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability certification. The upcoming handset will also come with heat and drop resistance. This has been confirmed by the microsite.

Itel Zeno 100 Pro will also come with a ‘Point and Tap Control Connectivity’. This could mean an IR blaster on the phone. Honetly, with IR Blasters, you get a lot of convenience, especially with the IR remote app. With the teaser, you can also see that the device will have a dual-camera system at the rear. The exact details about device are not yet known.

Itel Zeno 100 Lite will also come with soon. It has been reported to pack a 5000mAh battery and the device will feature a 6.6-inch HD+ display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The device will also pack DTS-backed speakers and MIL-STD military grade durability certification. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more details on the launch of the phone.