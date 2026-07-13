Lava Virat V1 5G and 4G Variants India Launch Date Confirmed

Lava is soon going to launch two new phones in India. Well it is technically the same device, just it will have two connectivity variants – 4G and 5G. Now the launch date of the phone or phones have been announced for the Indian market. A dedicated microsite for the phones have been made live by the brand. Lava Virat V1 will soon be available in the country. Lava has not differentiated between the designs of the phone. Just the rear camera modules are slightly different, not much though. The design and the colourways of the phone have also been revealed by the brand. Let’s take a look at the Lava Virat V1 5G and 4G India launch date.

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Lava Virat V1 5G and 4G India Launch Datte

Lava Virat V1 5G and 4G will launch in India on July 21, 2026. The launch will take place at 12 PM IST. The devices will be the first two in the Virat V1 lineup. The devices‘ microsite is live on Flipkart. This also confirms that the launch of Virat V1 5G and 4G will take place with Flipkart as the online selling partner.

What is interesting is that the Lava Virat V1 5G and 4G look a lot like the Lava Smart 4 Plus. This phone launched in India on June 25, 2026, and it starts at Rs 9,999. The phones will be offered in two colours – Blue and Gold. This has been confirmed via the microsite. The power button and volume controls are on the right side of both the 4G and 5G variants. Just like every other smartphone in the global market, this one also has Type-C port at the bottom. There is also a speaker grille and a 3.5mm audio jack at the bottom of the phone. For more details on the device’s launch, stay tuned to TelecomTalk.