Samsung Hikes Galaxy M47 5G Price Eight Days After Launch

Samsung is at the center of controversy after silently increasing the prices of its recently launched Galaxy M47 5G in India. Launched on June 29, 2026, the Galaxy M47 phone had a starting price of Rs 25,999. It has now been hiked by Rs 8,000 and starts at Rs 32,999.

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Key Highlights Samsung India increased the price of its Galaxy M47 5G just eight days after launch.

The price hike for the Galaxy M47 was Rs 8,000

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Here is everything we know so far about the new price hike for Galaxy M47 5G.

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Samsung Galaxy M47 5G Gets a Price Hike in India

Samsung India is facing backlash just eight days after the official launch.

There is no official statement from the smartphone maker yet. However, compared with its launch price, the phone’s price has been increased by Rs 8,000 across all models.

The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, launched for Rs 25,999 after a price hike, is now priced at Rs 32,999.

The phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, launched at Rs 28,999, is now priced at Rs 36,999. The top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, launched at Rs 33,999, is now priced at Rs 41,999.

The price hike comes as a real shock in the tech world. Samsung has not yet shared any official statement regarding the price hike.

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