Samsung CEO Tells Why Galaxy Z Fold 8 Will Have Different Form Factor

Samsung, a global tech giant, will soon launch a new set of foldables at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026. During the launch event, the company will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8. This time around, the foldable phone from Samsung will have a different form factor. It is because Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will focus more on user experience with AI.

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TM Roh, CEO and President at Samsung Electronics said that form factors of the devices will matter more and more as AI gets more personal and capable. In a blog, he said, “As AI helps us with more at once, a screen that flexes and folds expands what is possible. This is what makes foldables special: they fold into your hand or open a larger stage. On this journey, Samsung has continued to make foldables thinner, lighter, stronger and more immersive.”

AI is now not just about getting answers from the large language models, but the world is entering in the agentic age. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 should bring a rich AI experience for the users to help them stay productive. Roh also talked about Knox Security. For the unaware, Knox Security is Samsung’s in-house security system that keeps every Galaxy device it is in safe and secure.

“Samsung Knox protects each Galaxy device and now the connections between them. As intelligence moves across devices, protecting what flows between them is crucial. The most personal data stays on the device so people can understand how AI is working and remain in control,” Roh added.