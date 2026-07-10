BSNL AirFibre Offers OTT Benefits, 200 Mbps Speed at a Great Price

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom company, was one of the first operators to launch AirFibre services in the country. AirFibre is Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service. However, BSNL did not launch it on top of 5G. BSNL did it with 4G. Since the company did not advertise it much, people do not know much about it. But we do. In fact, there is a very solid plan offered by BSNL here as well. If you are into BSNL’s broadband services, then you must check out this plan from the company. We are talking about the company’s broadband plan that offers multiple OTT (0ver-the-top) benefits as well as high-speed broadband access of 200 Mbps. All of this at a very affordable price as well. Let’s take a look at the plan we are talking about.

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BSNL AirFibre 200 Mbps Plan

The BSNL AirFibre 200 Mbps plan comes with several OTT (over-the-top) benefits. These OTT benefits are JioHotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, Hungama, ShemarooMe, EpicOn, and more. Users get up to 200 Mbps speed with the plan, and also 5000GB or 5TB of monthly FUP (fair usage policy) data. The speed drops to 10 Mbps post the consumption of 5000GB data. Further, the company gives users a landline connection with which they can make unlimited calls to any network.

But these calls have to made using the landline instrument the customer purchases separately. BSNL does not bundle it for free, but the calling does not attract any charges. This plan is available for the users of BSNL. It is a great value deal because most broadband service providers do not bring this much data to the table for the consumers. Even Jio and Airtel cap the usage at 3.3TB per month. However, with BSNL, you will get 5000GB of data, which is a lot.